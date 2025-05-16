Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP

Mike Reader MP on HMS Middleton in the Gulf

With Parliament back from recess, Mike Reader has been busy holding constituency and supermarket surgeries, attending the graduation ceremony at the University of Northampton, and even working overseas in Bahrain, when he visited our Royal Navy servicemen and women. Mike has also met with members of the Wootton Parish Council in Westminster. In this column, Mike Reader describes how he has been championing Northampton recently.

Visiting the Royal Navy

Over the bank holiday weekend, I visited our Royal Navy service people in Bahrain. I saw directly the amazing work they do protecting Britain’s national interests, particularly their efforts in protecting British shipping through the Gulf. In between meetings, briefings, and opportunities to meet sailors, I did manage to get time on Saturday night to watch the Army vs Navy rugby match, witnessing the Navy defeating their rivals for only the fourth time this century.

Meeting Residents in Supermarkets

Mike Reader's surgery in Morrisons Café

Complementing my weekly private constituency surgeries, I now hold regular pop-up events in shops across the town. My latest one was in Morrisons café, where I was able to chat with dozens of residents who told me about their concerns and issues that they need help with. I’ve picked up new casework and provided advice to residents on a variety of issues.

One thing that stood out to me was a Far Cotton resident who shared her story with me about trying to move into a different property, as there is a persistent issue of mould in her NPH-managed home. Despite her attempts, the issue is still unresolved. My team and I will now take it off her hands and reach out to Northampton Partnership Homes directly to help her secure alternative accommodation.

Supporting University Students

University students are now wrapping up their final exams, submitting dissertations and graduating. I joined the Business & Law faculty graduation ceremony and was amazed by the number of talented young people full of energy, determination, and plans for their future.

Mike Reader MP with members of Wootton Parish Council in Westminster

I have been working together with the University and have previously called on the government to provide more funding for our institutions, as for every £1 of income, the University generates £4 in our local economy.

Meeting with Local Parish Council

It was great to see members of the Wootton Parish Council visit Westminster for a tour of Parliament last week. I have been working closely with them over the last few months to address issues in the area. We discussed how Parliament works and talked more about local issues affecting Wootton residents that they would like me to focus on.

I look forward to working together with new members of the parish council that were elected earlier this month.

Recognising Successful Local Businesses

Last year, I joined Genevieve’s Café in Pineham for their pop-up dining event. It is an amazing and vibrant community hub in Pineham, which this month, celebrates its one-year anniversary. They offer food, cakes, drinks, but also a play area for children, this café is dog-friendly.

I congratulate the café on their amazing achievements, and I am thrilled to name them as this fortnight’s winners of my “Diary of an MP Business Success Story” award.

As always, if I can support you in any way, you can:

