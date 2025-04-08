Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In this column, Northampton South MP, Mike Reader, shares the work he has done recently, from Q&A sessions with young people to his supermarket surgeries with local residents. Below you can read more about Mike’s work in the constituency.

Engaging with Young People

I faced one of my toughest audiences yet this week when I I joined a panel of local politicians to take part in a lively Question Time with sixth form students at Northampton International Academy. The students were brilliantly prepared, asked really clever questions and made sure they held me and others on the panel to task. They asked us tough, but important questions regarding affordable housing, the environment, healthcare and many other issues that affect young people.

It was great to see young people engage with politics and to be able to answer their questions. I hope they all enjoyed the event.

Supporting Young People’s Mental Health

Continuing my engagement with students, I opened the 3rd annual inter-school conference, For Students By Students. I spoke to students about the importance of mental health and what the Labour Government is doing to address the mental health crisis in the UK.

The event was organised by a group of students from Quinton House School, and I was incredibly impressed with the professionalism of the group and the time and dedication they’d put into the event to make it a success.

Meeting Residents at Sainsbury’s Surgery

In my last column, I committed to continue being visible and accessible in Northampton. Last week, I kept that promise by holding another drop-in surgery in Sainsbury’s with no pre-booking required.

I spoke to dozens of constituents who raised a variety of issues with me. One of the issues that stood out in particular was raised by Upton residents about sky-high management charges. I am already working with colleagues on this issue.

Supermarket surgeries have so far been a great way for me to meet residents from different parts of Northampton South in one place and I look forward to continuing this practice.

Casework Wins

My office receives around 300 emails daily. Since I was elected in July last year, my office processed almost 7,000 emails and opened 3,400 cases, 3,000 of which have already been successfully closed.

We receive emails from constituents on a wide range of issues. Some of them are local concerns about roads, SEND or flooding, whilst others are regarding wider, national issues, such as animal welfare, and foreign policy.

One of local wins we had recently was helping a constituent get a private hire vehicle licence. He contacted me after spending months waiting for a response from the council. I am glad that our involvement helped speed up the process.

Diary of an MP Success Story Award

I was thrilled to hear that Far Cotton Tandoori received a 5-star hygiene rating after an inspection on March 5. It’s an amazing place and is rightly a local favourite for many residents. This is why, this fortnight, I’m naming them as winners of my Diary of an MP Success Story Award.

As always, if I can support you in any way, you can:

Write to me at: Mike Reader, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA