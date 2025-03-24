Mike Reader Column: The Diary of an MP

Mike Reader MP visiting the Old Savoy

In this week’s column, Northampton South MP, Mike Reader, shares the work he has done in the constituency. From attending community meetings to hosting primary school children for a tour of Parliament. Below you can read more about Mike’s work in the constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Informing local residents on the work I’ve been doing

Earlier this month I joined Wootton Parish Council’s Community Meeting to inform local residents on the work I have been doing in their local area, in the constituency, as a whole, and in Parliament. It was great to be able to connect with residents and to hear their issues and concerns. I’ve informed residents on the work we’ve done in cleaning up the Newport Pagnell Road, as well as about Wootton Park School becoming one of the first schools in Northampton to have free breakfast clubs from April 1st.

One major issue that was brought up repeatedly was the state of roads around Wootton. I’ve written to West Northamptonshire Council to urge them to look into this matter and fix the potholes that are blighting our roads.

Mike Reader MP holding a pop-up surgery in Asda

Face-to-Face Support in Supermarkets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also held my first pop-up surgery in Asda in Far Cotton. This makes my surgeries more accessible as there is no RSVP required in advance. I believe this is an important step in making it easier for residents to contact me for support and advice. In Far Cotton, residents raised a variety of issues with me, ranging from local services to national policies impacting their lives.

If you missed me this time, but need my help or advice, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Supporting Community Institutions

Mike Reader joining a panel at the Wootton Community Meeting

Last Saturday I visited Northampton’s historic venue - the Old Savoy. I saw the hard work the Old Savoy’s team does to keep this brilliant community institution open so that everyone in Northampton can enjoy it.

I also met Born to Perform, a dance group for people with different disabilities who won the hearts of Britain’s Got Talent judges and secured their golden buzzer. I was absolutely amazed by their talents. It was great to see Northampton’s talent recognised on a national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One issue that was raised with me was the funding. The Old Savoy is a beautiful space with an art deco auditorium, which requires a lot of upkeep. This amazing venue in the heart of Northampton deserves a lot more support.

Taking pupils to the heart of British democracy

This week, Queen Eleanor Primary Academy pupils are visiting the Houses of Parliament where my team and I will give them a tour of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

I believe it is vital to make sure that Parliament is accessible to those who it’s supposed to serve – local people and future generations.

I look forward to meeting pupils, their teachers and parents and showing them the chamber, historic halls and other parts of Westminster to ensure that they not only know, but also see first-hand the long history of our democracy.

Supporting the Cobblers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, I visited Northampton Town Football Stadium to meet with Northampton Football Community Trust and the club’s Directors. It was a great experience to talk to them and to see the Cobblers stand which was finally finished thanks to the work of the Directors and all the club staff.

I was also there to see Northampton playing against Blackpool. Although the score wasn’t what we wanted to see, it was great to come together with our community to support our team.

Diary of an MP Success Story Award

This fortnight, I would like to name the Click Antiques and Vintage Shop as winners of my Diary of an MP Success Story Award. This small business is owned by two local entrepreneurs Nick Smith and Clare Wallace-Sims and is located in Northampton. It's vast collection of antiques makes it a favourite of local residents. I am thrilled to support them with this award.

As always, if I can support you in any way, you can:

Write to me at: Mike Reader, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA