Mike Reader Column: The diary of an MP

Mike Reader MP at the the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme

After spending the last fortnight visiting our armed forces in England and Scotland, and spending time in Strasbourg as part of the UK's delegation to the Council of Europe, Mike is back in Northampton working hard to make sure our town gets fair funding and new investment on the back of the government's Plan for Change. Read Mike's latest diary of an MP column and find out more.

A plan for change

On Wednesday 29th January, Rachel Reeves came to the region to announce an investment strategy that will see £78 billion brought in to the South Midlands region. The government has committed to backing the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor, of which Northampton is a key part. I’m excited to see the new technology, manufacturing and professional services opportunities this will bring, as well as new support for transport and social infrastructure.

Representing the UK in Europe

Mike Reader MP joins the British Transport Police for a County Lines Operation in Northampton

I’m a UK delegate to the Council of Europe, which is a pan-European body which focuses on migration, human rights and safety of European citizens. The Council met in Strasbourg, and one duty I had was to vote, on behalf of the UK, for new judges to join the European Court of Human Rights. Some say the ECHR is unelected, or part of the EU. It’s not. Britain has a judge in the court, and we have voting rights on all appointments. I’m proud to have represented the UK.

Making Northampton a safer place

I joined the British Transport Police for a County Lines Operation at the Northampton Train Station. It was an amazing opportunity to learn about the work they do to disrupt drug networks and safeguard young people from exploitation. Gangs often exploit young people and target those most at risk. It’s extremely important that we support our police in their efforts to disrupt this dangerous criminal activity. I saw the dedication of officers who work tirelessly to keep our streets safe and safeguard victims of these.

Steering the ship

As part of my ongoing engagement through the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, I spent time in Devon with newly trained naval officers and time in Scotland seeing first hand our submarine capabilities, including the nuclear deterrent. It is massively rewarding to meet our hard-working navy personnel. I was fortunate to be able to try out driving a British attack sub in the Navy’s new state of the art training simulator. It’s safe to say I don’t think I have a future career in maritime.

Supporting local business

I continue to meet great local businesses through my parliamentary work, and this week I want to recognise the Pomfret Arms, who I named in a speech in Parliament on new licensing legislation. The pub has reopened after flooding and offers a very warm welcome to anyone who visits. I’m pleased to name them as my “Diary of an MP Business Success Story” award winner for this fortnight.

As always, if I can support you in any way, you can:

Write to me at: Mike Reader, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA

Leave me a voicemail via: 0800 112 4272