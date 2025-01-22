Mike Reader Column: The diary of an MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back with a bang after the Christmas break, Mike Reader, Northampton South’s Member of Parliament, has been getting stuck into parliamentary and constituency work. He’s been appointed onto the Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee, interrogating Ed Miliband in his first meeting, and has hit the milestone of 2,000 constituency support cases completed and closed out.

Supporting my constituents

The Christmas break gave me and my team a chance to recharge and make sure we are focused on what matters – representing and supporting people in Northampton South. Whilst we all took a small break, we were back working on casework in January, and have now hit the milestone of 2,000 constituency support cases successfully completed and closed out.

There is still a lot of work to do, so I’ve bolstered my team with a new specialist caseworker, Rob Martin, who will be focused on SEND. We’ve also recruited two administrators to help me keep on top of chasing of the Government, Council, NHS and other public bodies to get answers for you.

Mike Reader MP visits Trilogy Active in Northampton

Delivering for renters

On 14th January I spoke in support of the Renters Rights Bill in Parliament, representing the 1 in 3 people in our area who live in rented accommodation. The new legislation will end no-fault evictions, provide fairer dispute resolution processes, require private sector landlords to provide clean and mould and damp-free homes. I supported an amendment to the Bill, which was accepted by Government, which means that if a person whose tenancy is secured with a guarantor passes away, the guarantor isn’t liable for future rents.

Supporting our armed forces

I’m proud to be part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme. As part of the scheme, I visited the HMS Prince of Wales last week to see firsthand how this flagship aircraft carrier is preparing for its next tour. What was particularly impressive was the emphasis places on supporting the crew, who work 24/7 when at sea, to make sure we remain safe here in the UK and to protect our interests overseas.

A success story in the heart of the constituency

Trilogy Active met with me to share their experiences providing leisure and sport across Northampton, this month. I saw firsthand the work they’re doing to encourage active play and get kids off their screens! I’m awarding them my “Diary of an MP Business Success Story” award this fortnight. I look forward to continuing to support them in my time as Member of Parliament.

Representing the UK in Europe

I’ll be in Strasburg next week as part of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe is a pan-European (not just EU) group which joined together to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law across Europe and beyond. Our top priority is to support Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and help ensure accountability and justice. I’ll be in France for a few days before returning to Northampton.

As always, if I can support you in any way, you can:

Write to me at: Mike Reader, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA

Leave me a voicemail via: 0800 112 4272