'Let's go for it': Chronicle & Echo backs campaign to bid for Northampton's city status

Should Northampton go for city status? The Chron's answer is yes!

The powers that be are currently deciding on whether Northampton should go for city status.

Our view is a simple one. Let’s go for it.

The last 18 months have been the most turbulent that we have had in recent memory. Our lives, and our town, has been changed forever.

In times such as these, it is easy to forget what makes Northampton so special. It is easy to overlook the things that make us proud to live and work in this town.

The very least it applying for city status will do is improve how people feel about Northampton and focus our aspirations on the future...and who knows, we may end of winning. And how great would that be? But like all these things, applying for city status needs leadership and commitment from as many people in the town as possible.

It also needs speed. West Northamptonshire Council is a little late to the party. Other towns – including our noisy neighbours in Milton Keynes – have already started the process. So the wheels of local government need to move into top gear if we are to get our bid together. But we should apply.

The opportunity to galvanise the town is one that is too good to miss.

The easiest response to the question, should Northampton apply for city status, is no.

And there will no doubt be people whose response to our comment is one of ridicule and incomprehension. We can almost hear the tone of some our readers on Facebook now...

But those vocal minorities don’t represent the many tens of thousands of people living and working in Northampton who are proud to do so.

Northampton, clearly, is not without its problems and like many other towns up and down the country has suffered from the impact of the pandemic which has hastened the change in our town centre.

But there are so many things for Northampton to proud of and, at the very least, launching a campaign for city status will give the opportunity to showcase what makes our town so special and remind all of us why we should take pride in Northampton.