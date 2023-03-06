As a Chartered Civil Engineer, who in 1986 was appointed by the County Council as overseeing Resident Engineer of the initial pedestrianisation of Abington Street and surrounding areas, from Abington Square down to the Town centre Market Place.

Being now aware of the detrimental effects to our Historic Market Place arising from the plans for Town Centre “improvement” it appears West Northants Council “has lost the plot”. I am more than able to say this, as I am one of the remaining few in this town born here and have spent my life building new projects with consideration for the Town’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historically some years ago in 1986, when I was Engineer in charge during the works of pedestrianisation, the wellbeing of all traders and shops was seen to be of paramount importance. This to not cause loss of trade and with the minimum of disruption to their businesses. To this end, from day one the works these were arranged to maintain access at all times, with as required alternative safe routes always in place and no one cut off.

Northampton town centre before work started on Market Square

This was an important consideration throughout the contract which I managed to achieve, with areas of work allocated piecemeal to cause as little disruption as possible. This was appreciated by all, both traders and shoppers.

Additionally, as the contract was due to run over an extended period of 18 months, the works were split into two phases, with a shut down over the Christmas months. This consideration was then of importance so as not to inconvenience the businesses with their essential winter trading period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears today this obvious solution to the carrying out difficult work by phasing within a busy Town centre, has been lost which would have been a less disruptive way forward. I do not understand why those now in charge of planning and engineering an equally difficult construction project, could not use the same procedure as I did in 1986. I am of course aware this approach would be more costly, but would retain the character of our old Town over the projected long period of disruption. It should also be remembered in 1998/9 the whole Market Square had a similar reconstruction. This again was staged in phases to maintain the market operation throughout the work. If this system was twice possible to us Engineers 35 years ago, are the present team at West Northants unable, or maybe cannot understand how to plan a similar approach?

For over a century the Town Market has been an important part of our Town, this for over 100 years and before more recent alterations it was recognised as being the largest open market in England. To now find that plans for an expenditure of £8.3million on redevelopment could not accommodate a similar approach to rebuilding, leaves me dumbfounded.

As we are now abundantly clear, the move of the market traders to a distant car park, with little or no passing trade could have been seen by a blind man as the death knell of an historical asset of the Town. This with last week’s news of the demise of “Fitzy”s stall, is clearly the expected end of an important part of the Town’s history.

It seems to me decisions have been taken by those who have no love for, or recollection of our old Town’s history. Throwing money at the Town Centre will not recoup its old loved character and there seems to now be little chance of recovery to a the Town, which since 1986 has been allowed to fall into decline. On my part, my careful installation of a well planned and carefully executed Town centre 37 years ago, seems now to have been a waste of time. Abington Street is now a sad site that it appears will be exacerbated by the plans for closure of the old market place for two years. I see this as being forever!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When shopping now and with the additional planned increase to parking charges, my wife and I and many others will choose to drive to Market Harborough for a well laid out town centre and an enjoyable shopping experience! So dies our Town centre, where there are now no major stores of any consequence and few remaining shops. It is now just an evening party site for the young, with the installation soon of a multitude of flats on the M&S and BHS store sites. This had been the only remaining reason to come to Town.