Giving Back: How Northamptonshire Businesses Can Make an Impactful Difference

Many Northamptonshire businesses wish to make a significant impact within their local community but may not know where to begin. Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the number one grant making charity in the county with which to start a rewarding donor experience. We're all about harnessing your passion to make a positive difference and guiding you through connecting with the causes you care about with a circle of like-minded businesses who want to give back.

With 23 years of experience in charitable giving and grant-making, we’re the team you can trust to create a real impact and we work with a broad and diverse range of fund holders and donors. We are a unique charity which promotes and manages local philanthropy. Our Corporate Giving Network is designed to help you achieve the greatest impact, supporting the communities and charities where you and your employees live and work.

Recognising the challenges of where best to place funds, the Foundation collaborates with The University of Northampton every three years to produce a Hidden Needs Report. This report serves as a valuable resource, identifying local priorities and challenges to award grants to local charities where they are most needed and can make a real difference.

The Foundation's Corporate Giving Network is more than a business club; it’s a vibrant network that brings together like-minded local businesses to pool resources and make a huge positive impact on the issues that matter most.

The Foundation wins local Business Wellbeing Award 2023

With an in-depth understanding of Northamptonshire, the Foundation ensures that funding supports grassroots groups and small charities effectively. This local expertise guarantees that contributions are directed where they can have the greatest impact.

Joining our Corporate Giving Network has a range of benefits that make charitable giving easy, efficient, and incredibly rewarding. Some of the benefits include:

Access to Local Charities: Partnering with the Foundation connects businesses with numerous local charities and initiatives, from small volunteer led community groups to esyablished charities and social enterprise initiatives.

Centralised Hub: The Foundation acts as a central hub for all charitable requests, reducing administrative burdens and costs. Businesses can focus on their core activities while still making a meaningful difference.

Networking Opportunities: Key events provide opportunities to connect with other corporate professionals and gain valuable insights into the local charitable landscape. Our 'Seeing is Believing' visits offer a tangible connection to the people and communities benefiting from your support.

Employee Volunteering: The Foundation can offer members opportunities for corporate employee volunteering enhancing their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

For further insights into local needs, the Hidden Needs Report is available on the Foundation's website at www.ncf.uk.com.

