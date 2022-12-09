'Debunking the vaccine myths to help keep Northamptonshire safe this winter'

The number of cases of flu have climbed quickly in England with some children under the age of five ending up in hospital. In the last couple of years, UK influenza rates have ben fairy low due to the Covid lockdown, but the hospital admission rates for flu are slowly creeping up. As winter sets in, the risk of Covid 19 rates spiking is also a concern, which is why health officials are urging

Why do I need to get a booster vaccine?When you get an initial vaccination, your immune system generates antibodies against a virus (in this case, flu or Covid). But these weaken over time and the virus can also change. We have seasonal flu viruses, and there are new variants of Covid, so it is important that our immune systems keep up to date. That is why we have always had an annual flu jab, and why this is now offered along with an annual Covid booster. It will ensure that our immune systems are as prepared as possible and will help to keep us and loved ones safe.

Will the vaccine give me the flu, or Covid?No. The vaccines do not contain the live virus, or as some people refer to it as a ‘live dose’, but it only contains those parts of the virus that sparks off an immune response. It doesn’t contain the whole virus, so it won’t give you the condition itself.

Kieran Breen is Head of Research and Innovation at St Andrew's Healthcare

Will the vaccine prevent me from getting Covid?People who are vaccinated are still at risk of developing Covid, although at a lower rate than those who are not vaccinated. If you do catch the disease, you are more likely to have much milder symptoms. Having the booster is very important in ensuring that you have the maximum defence.

People who are vaccinated can still carry the virus and pass it on, so again we can’t be complacent and assume that we can no longer contract Covid. This is why we should continue to comply with good hygiene, such as regular thorough hand washing.

Why should I get both vaccines?Covid and flu alone are pretty unpleasant and can keep you out of action for some time. For some people, they can be quite debilitating. However, if you catch them together they can be particularly dangerous. So, it makes sense to make the best use of the body’s immune system by getting vaccinated to protect against both viruses. As the two viruses are very different, vaccination against the flu will not protect you against Covid, and vice versa. You don’t have to get both at the same time – it is up to you. Some people prefer to get the two vaccines on different days.

Are there side effects of the vaccines and boosters?Some people may experience transient side effects such as chills, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain and a small number of people have had more serious reactions to the vaccine. You may also have some pain at the site of the injection. However, any side effects usually go away after a short while. If they do persist, you should contact your GP.

I have read that Covid numbers are dropping, so do I really need the booster?One of the reasons why the numbers are dropping is because people are getting their booster, which is why it’s so important that we maintain this downward trend. As we move into the winter, there is a greater risk of the virus spreading because we are remaining indoors staying warm with the windows closed. Now is the time to ensure we are prepared for another potential Covid wave and the best way to do this is to get the booster vaccine. Along with frequent hands washing with soap and water, not touching the eyes, nose, or mouth and staying away from people who are already sick.

Is it safe to have the vaccine if I am pregnant or am breastfeeding?Both vaccinations are recommended for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Some people who are pregnant or who were recently pregnant, may be more likely to get very sick from Covid when compared to people who are not pregnant, so getting the vaccine can help protect you from more serious health problems associated with the illness. Evidence has shown that the Covid vaccination during pregnancy is safe and effective.

Are the vaccines permitted under religious guidelines?The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid bivalent vaccine (Comirnaty) is free from gelatine, eggs and all other animal products. Muslim jurists have said this is permissible and suitable for a halal diet. Although some flu vaccines contain egg, there are also low-egg and egg-free vaccines available. You should check with your clinic or pharmacy.