JOHN GRIFF COLUMN: Why I think Sundays can be so special

Rafael Nadal hit back in dramatic fashion last Sunday to win his historic 21st Grand Slam title

Not from the perspective of being a day of rest, you understand.

As is the case for many people, the day itself is, at present, one of work for me, so the prospect of a lie-in is one that only arises when, bizarrely, I’ve booked time off from the studio.

The same thing applies to bank holidays in my industry too, but let’s not get started on that.

For all that though, Sunday is indeed a special day and last Sunday was a wonderful case in point.

I was on my way to work as normal, but found the day blessed.

On Saturday, the northern half of the country had been ravaged by Storm Malik and by Monday it was Storm Corrie which made itself known, this time a little further south.

In between lay Sunday and on that morning my journey to work across the Northamptonshire countryside served up brilliant sunshine, gin-clear skies and the effects of a hard frost, which in turn rendered the surrounding fields and hedgerows with a shimmering, glistening silver sheen.

I nearly stopped the car to take a picture of one particular tree, standing as a solitary sentinel in the middle of a field, but time was against me on this occasion, and I was aware that if I did stop, it wouldn’t be a simple case of a single snap and then continuing into town.

I enjoy my photography and there are times when my ability to prioritise other things ahead of a photo opportunity from behind the camera, fails me utterly.

No, on this occasion, instead of taking a picture I resolved to continue on my way and remark about what I’d seen when I actually got on the air that morning.

Before I could do so, however, my checklist of things to talk about grew somewhat.

Ahead of me – and at a distance of about six miles as the crow flies – I spotted a lone hot air balloon, high above the ground.

Years ago I used to help crew for one of the teams that displayed at the Northampton Balloon Festival, something that grew out of me wielding a microphone, but being fascinated by the process of standing up these gentle giants of the sky.

Now, as I drove closer to Northampton, the balloon seemed to be hanging over the town, almost immobile.

I still couldn’t stop to get a picture and instead, when I reached the studio, I asked via social media if anyone knew who the pilot was, and I got my answer. That too went into the show. Some time later, the pilot himself got in touch through social media, so there might be a story appearing on the air at some point soon.

Things seem to happen on a Sunday, such as the titanic battle between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in the men’s singles final, which took place last weekend.

What a match... and what a result!

Way longer than my show, I dashed out to the car to catch the final few minutes of radio commentary whilst driving home.

Coupled with the history-making ladies singles match the day before, the tournament finally ended as a triumph instead of being completely overshadowed by the Djokovic vaccine debacle.

Things happen every day of the week of course, but Sundays seem to fare better than most.