December 3, 2022, will see Northampton take part in the largest ever celebration of small businesses across the UK – the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday.

There has rarely been a more important time to champion small businesses – given our current economic climate – and I look forward to galvanising support for businesses Northampton-wide. From cafes to corner shops, these businesses really are the lifeblood of our local communities and this is our opportunity to celebrate the work they do in giving life to our streets, creating local jobs and supporting us throughout the pandemic and beyond - none more so than in Northampton.

A typical week as the local MP for Northampton South will usually see me visiting local businesses and business-owners, and it has been an absolute pleasure to get to know many of the faces behind these enterprises. They are each saturated with the joys and the challenges that make up the journey of running a business.

The great value of these businesses comes from the fact that they are so personal to us, often growing organically from within our community. It is really very difficult to put a price on this relationship.

Just a few weeks ago I attended the Association of Convenience stores (ACS) Parliamentary Reception and met with a constituent who runs a local store that I shall be visiting in Northampton.

Encounters such as these reveal much of the undercurrent of hard work that takes place around Northampton.

And speaking of challenges, it is impossible to talk about small businesses without acknowledging the reality that they face: that bills are higher than ever, supply chains are ruptured and material costs are extraordinarily high. The impact of the pandemic and the ensuing cost of living crisis has left these resilient enterprises on the receiving end now for almost three years.

MP, Andrew Lewer, was in Kings Heath recently meeting small businesses like Charlie at Charlie Brown's Hair Stylists Bib at Oregano Mediterranean Takeaway and David at UpRaw Pet Food

That is why it is more important than ever that we come out in support for Small Business Saturday to give them the encouragement and trade they need and indeed deserve.

Over the years I have aways championed local businesses and throughout the pandemic this was never more needed and I tried my best to get them access to available funding and talk to banks and Government Departments.

It is easy to forget the edge that local businesses offer as we find the convenience of online conglomerates such as Amazon all too tempting. What they cannot offer is that caring service and the experience of engaging directly with the life of the business – the people.

There is room for optimism – more independent small businesses opened rather than closed on the high street for the first time in 5 years because, I believe, people are able to recognise the authenticity and provenance of products if bought locally.