Andrew Lewer MP: Small Business Saturday highlights Northampton’s entrepreneurial spirit

Andrew Lewer with Vintage Guru owner Julie Teckman in St Giles Street — they shop hosts dozens of micro businesses who sell all things vintage

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday (December 3), a grassroots, non-commercial campaign which highlights small business success and encourages shoppers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities.

Over the years, this initiative has taken off and has gone from strength to strength. Now, more than ever, it is important to back our local enterprises, given the stress and challenge that they have had to face during the last two and a half years from Covid to the phenomenal growth of internet shopping. They remain the economic lungs of our communities and collectively a major employer.

You don’t have to scratch deep to find that people do care what happens with our local businesses. I visit local businesses every week and witness first hand their dedication, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to their local area and frequently speak to loyal customers that come through their door.

There are so many I could mention, but I will just highlight a couple of the more unusual shops that come to mind. Last week I visited a new business, Not Another Jungle which has opened on George’s Row and I was very impressed. It specialises in rare cacti and succulents and if you are in anyway interested house plants, it is a must go.

Another is Vintage Guru on St Giles Street. They host dozens of micro businesses who sell all things vintage and an excellent array of small gifts. This is perfect territory for Christmas shopping.

There are lots more I could mention that are just as worthy and deserve to be highlighted and supported.

That is why Northampton Business Improvement District, the Federation of Small Business, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Northampton Chronicle, BBC Radio Northampton and I have all joined forces to make this Small Business Saturday the best ever.

We are asking you to come into town on Saturday and show your support. We will all be around the town meeting with local business owners during the day and avoiding the temptation of Amazon.

If you are a local town centre business email [email protected] to get your name on the list and please do come down to the Metro Bank on Abington Street for our Small Business Saturday Breakfast networking event from 8:30-10am. I will be there with the police, council cabinet members and local business leaders to say hello and have a chat over a coffee and a croissant.