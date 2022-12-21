If my household is like any other, then it’s likely that Christmas this year has been preceded by lots of illness. For about two weeks or so (and as the media passed on less-than-glad news of heightened rates of Strep A and Scarlet Fever) the children first passed on news of many absences at school, and then themselves came down with various signs of some sort of seasonal lurgy.

Such things sometimes decide to be more of an inconvenience than others, and while two bouts of covid this year left our household with nothing more than tiredness and irritation, there have been various trips to see the medics and some slightly anxious waits to see whether out pharmacist is well-stocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not huge fun being ill when so much in the nation seems to be in crisis, and not least for those attempting to access medical help. I’m penning these brief words on a day when ambulance workers are striking, and the new year promises more of the same across different parts of society.

Father Oliver Coss issues Christmas message to Northampton.

After two years of disruptions, and now all these crises and conflicts that have local, national, and international consequences, it seems tempting to resort to the worn-out cliché that we’re going to be celebrating Christmas in exceptional, or very challenging circumstances, this year.

My suspicion is that we’re going to need to do better than that if we’re going to get our society and our communities out of this rut. And that’s because Christmas truly is about the announcement of great joy in the midst of real life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joy doesn’t wait to come until we’re ready, and still less will it pause while we get ourselves sorted out. Jesus arrives in the middle of a census, with all the travelling and chaos and last-minute preparation you’d think.