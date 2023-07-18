Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South, column: Litter Wombles secure a Westminster litter summit

NLW came into being during the Covid lockdown period when people sought outdoor activities due to the closure of regular leisure venues. The flooding in the Washlands area in January 2021 resulted in a significant amount of litter being scattered across the area. This prompted Nicola Elliott, with the support of Bob Lee, founder of South Leicestershire Litter Wombles, to create a litter picking group in Northamptonshire. Their aim was to bring together individuals who share a disdain for litter and wish to actively contribute to its removal.

Since then, they have grown from strength to strength. With over 3,500 members and several affiliated groups, NLW has made significant contributions to our communities.It has collected an impressive 62,000 plus large bags of litter, making a substantial impact on the cleanliness of the county. Not only has this initiative contributed to a cleaner environment, it has resulted in an estimated saving of £3 million for taxpayers.

NLW has been instrumental in addressing various litter-related problems, including fly-tipping and abandoned trolleys. Their efforts have led to the reporting and resolution of hundreds of incidents on top of the picking up and bagging of rubbish that they do themselves.

Litter Wombles with local MPs

The impact and dedication of NLW have not gone unnoticed; they have garnered significant attention from local media outlets such as BBC Look East and BBC Radio Northampton. Their commitment to making a difference has been recognized, earning them the Best Newcomer Award in 2022 from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation Charity. Additionally, NLW has been shortlisted for the prestigious BBC Make a Difference Award in 2023.

Inspired by their work and reputation, I invited representatives of NLW to come down to Parliament to meet with me and my fellow Northamptonshire MPs to brief us and strengthen support for their activities. We were also able to arrange for them to have a tour of the Houses of Parliament and it was a delight to hear from young and… less young… just how much they had enjoyed that and learned more about the immense amount of history and evocative architecture the Palace has. A highlight for many was the recently unveiled plaque to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, set in the floor of the oldest part of the Palace, Westminster Hall.