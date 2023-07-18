Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South, column: Litter Wombles secure a Westminster litter summit
NLW came into being during the Covid lockdown period when people sought outdoor activities due to the closure of regular leisure venues. The flooding in the Washlands area in January 2021 resulted in a significant amount of litter being scattered across the area. This prompted Nicola Elliott, with the support of Bob Lee, founder of South Leicestershire Litter Wombles, to create a litter picking group in Northamptonshire. Their aim was to bring together individuals who share a disdain for litter and wish to actively contribute to its removal.
Since then, they have grown from strength to strength. With over 3,500 members and several affiliated groups, NLW has made significant contributions to our communities.It has collected an impressive 62,000 plus large bags of litter, making a substantial impact on the cleanliness of the county. Not only has this initiative contributed to a cleaner environment, it has resulted in an estimated saving of £3 million for taxpayers.
NLW has been instrumental in addressing various litter-related problems, including fly-tipping and abandoned trolleys. Their efforts have led to the reporting and resolution of hundreds of incidents on top of the picking up and bagging of rubbish that they do themselves.
The impact and dedication of NLW have not gone unnoticed; they have garnered significant attention from local media outlets such as BBC Look East and BBC Radio Northampton. Their commitment to making a difference has been recognized, earning them the Best Newcomer Award in 2022 from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation Charity. Additionally, NLW has been shortlisted for the prestigious BBC Make a Difference Award in 2023.
Inspired by their work and reputation, I invited representatives of NLW to come down to Parliament to meet with me and my fellow Northamptonshire MPs to brief us and strengthen support for their activities. We were also able to arrange for them to have a tour of the Houses of Parliament and it was a delight to hear from young and… less young… just how much they had enjoyed that and learned more about the immense amount of history and evocative architecture the Palace has. A highlight for many was the recently unveiled plaque to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, set in the floor of the oldest part of the Palace, Westminster Hall.
Then to business: It was a very successful meeting and Sir Michael Ellis MP, Tom Pursglove MP and Philip Hollobone MP joined me in a detailed discussion of litter and fly tipping across the county with the NLW team, featuring a new one on me: ‘Driver Tizer’! (My admiration for the Wombles rose yet higher when I found out what it is and how much of it they have to pick up! Google it if you want to know more.) Philip has agreed to work with me in setting up a Northamptonshire Litter Summit in Parliament this Autumn where local MPs, representatives from both Councils and of course representatives from the Litter Wombles themselves will meet with DEFRA Ministers to discuss in depth how we better combat the scourge of litter and fly-typing in Northamptonshire. In the meantime, Litter Wombles, we salute you!