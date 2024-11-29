A message from Cllr Jo Gilford, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council

Hello, I’m delighted to share with you the first in a series of updates I’ll be sharing during my year as Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council.

As Chairman, my role is to represent the council at civic and ceremonial events, support local organisations, and connect with communities across our towns and villages. It’s a role of great honour and responsibility, giving me the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible people, initiatives, and causes that make our area such a vibrant place to live.

I’m passionate about using this platform to bring people together, champion good causes, and celebrate the work of local heroes. Alongside the formal duties of chairing council meetings, my role allows me to engage with residents at all kinds of events—from award ceremonies and charity fundraisers to community celebrations.

This update is the first of many, where I’ll share highlights of my recent activities, and I look forward to giving you a glimpse of the diverse and inspiring work happening in West Northamptonshire. If you’d like me to attend your event, you can find out how to invite me here. https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/councillors-and-committees/chairman-west-northamptonshire-council

Cllr Jo Gilford, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council

Watch my latest video update here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SOKNd-tJ80

Here are some of the wonderful events I’ve been involved in recently:

Filming in Woodford Halse for Remembrance Sunday

I filmed my monthly update in the lovely village of Woodford Halse, where a local resident suggested covering a horse with poppies to mark Remembrance. Inspired by this wonderful idea, the community knitted and crocheted poppies with great enthusiasm, and the result was Jim the war horse – beautifully adorned and ready to honour those we remember on Remembrance Sunday.

Civic Celebration and Supporting Charities

On 15 November, I hosted a civic celebration at the award-winning 78 Derngate in Northampton. This was a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness for my chosen charities, SSAFA and Stop Hate UK, both of which do vital work.

The evening also included a special presentation to Dorothy Rees, who has dedicated an incredible 27 years as a Citizens Advice Bureau volunteer. We were entertained by a musical performance from the Northampton Music and Performing Arts Trust, who received a £1,000 donation from last year’s Chairman, Cllr John Shephard.

Celebrating Local Role Models

On 21 November, I presented the West Northamptonshire Male Role Model Awards at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. These awards celebrate individuals who inspire others through their actions and personal achievements.

This year’s winner, Quinton Green, was recognised for his exceptional work as a youth mentor and his support for victims of knife crime and serious violence. A Special Recognition Award went to Jonathan Haslam for his efforts with the Chatty Café scheme in Brackley, creating a welcoming space for those in need.

Positive role models like Quinton and Jonathan make a significant impact in our communities, shaping perspectives and providing hope for future generations. Congratulations to them and all the nominees!

Thank you for taking the time to read my update. My role as a Charman of the West Northamptonshire Council is about much more than attending formal events; it’s about engaging with residents, championing good causes, and celebrating the people who make our area so special. I’m also really keen to attend your community events, so if you’d like me to join, you can find out how to invite me here. https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/councillors-and-committees/chairman-west-northamptonshire-council