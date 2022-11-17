Liberty, an American style youth marching band from Northampton, is celebrating winning the Championship Class at the British Youth Band Association National Finals!

Liberty’s 2022 show was called “Café Liberté" and saw the 25 young musicians and dancers portray a day in a French café.As well as winning the Championship Class, the young performers also won best brass performance, best dance group and best visual performance.

The win brilliantly capped off a year that volunteer leader Dale Willis said was the most challenging the group had faced since forming nearly 15 years ago.

Liberty's French themed show wins over the judges.

“Sadly as we emerged from the life of Covid restrictions, we were told that our long-standing rehearsal venue was no longer available to community groups. With nowhere to meet, I really wasn’t sure that the band would survive, but thanks to the support of Northampton International Academy and Spencer Community Trust FC, who provided places for the band to rehearse, we have not just survived but have finished as Championship Class Champions!”

Liberty are now recruiting young people for their 2023 show which will include music by Coldplay and Harry Styles.

There are great opportunities for secondary school aged young people who play brass, woodwind, drums, keyboards or would like to try any of those. Liberty’s dance group is recruiting too. There are no auditions, every level of experience is welcome and instruments are loaned free of charge.