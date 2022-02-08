One person taken to hospital after crash head-on shuts route in and out of Northamptonshire
Two-vehicle smash blocks A422 between A5 and Deanshanger
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a head-on crash which blocked a main route heading into and out of Northamptonshire on Tuesday morning (February 8).
The A422 Deanshanger Road was shut both ways between the A5 at Old Stratford and the Deanshanger bypass following the smash at 8.50am.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the crash, involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Kia Picanto, happened at around 8.50am. One person was taken to Milton Keynes hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.
Officers have remained at the scene until both vehicles are recovered later this afternoon.
The A422 road links traffic from Buckingham and Banbury with Northampton via the A508.