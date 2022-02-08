One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a head-on crash which blocked a main route heading into and out of Northamptonshire on Tuesday morning (February 8).

The A422 Deanshanger Road was shut both ways between the A5 at Old Stratford and the Deanshanger bypass following the smash at 8.50am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the crash, involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Kia Picanto, happened at around 8.50am. One person was taken to Milton Keynes hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Crash investigators are at the scene of a serious smash near Deanshanger

Officers have remained at the scene until both vehicles are recovered later this afternoon.