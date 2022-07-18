One dead, four injured after broken down Mercedes ‘stuck in live lane’ on Smart M1 near Northampton

One man was killed and four others were injured after a collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire in the early hours of Monday (July 18).

Crash investigators believe a vehicle collided with a broken down Mercedes in lane one on a controversial smart motorway section at around 3.20am.

The victim is thought to be have been standing at the rear of the stranded car.

Police, who are appealing for witnesses, confirmed the incident happened on a stretch where the hard shoulder has been replaced by a fourth ‘live’ lane with safety refuges at regular intervals.

The motorway was closed both ways for around four hours while the southbound carriageway eventually reopened just before 9am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “A silver Toyota Previa collided with the rear of a stationary grey Mercedes car, which is believed to have broken down in lane one between Junction 17 and the Watford Gap services.

“It is believed the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Bedfordshire, was standing at the rear of the vehicle.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while his four passengers were all treated for minor injuries, along with the driver of the Toyota.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.”