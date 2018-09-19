On your marks for Northamptonshire village's first annual soapbox derby this weekend

A Northamptonshire village is set for its first soapbox derby this weekend.

Over two dozen homemade carts of all shapes and sizes will race through Earls Barton on Sunday (September 23) starting at 11am.

The 330m course through the Earls Barton includes humps, ramps and steep bends.

A 330m-metre course has been plotted for the race, starting outside the bait & tackle shop on West Street, past the All Saints Church, through the crossroads and finishing outside the library.

The 25 entries for the soapbox race will be on display from 9am at the recreation field.

There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in a junior race and an adult race, as well as an award for the most creative cart.

Road closures are in place for the duration of the day. Between 9am and 4pm on September 23, all roads leading to the junction outside All Saints Church - including Station Road, West Street, High Street and outside of Churchhill Road - will be shut.

Archie was inspired by the annual Red Bull Soapbox Derby to bring the races to his village.

Chairman of the village's event committee Wayne Mills said: "I think this weekend's derby will really put Earls Barton on the map. We're going to try and make this an annual event.

"The best part is all 25 of this year's entries are from Earls Barton.

"We'd love to have visitors come and enjoy the village and see what Earls Barton has to offer."

The inaugural derby is the dream-come-true of village 12-year-old Archie Reeves, who saw potential in the parish's steep main street.

The Y7 Woolaston School student was inspired by the imagination of racers in the annual Red Bull Soapbox Derby and pitched his dreams to the parish council.

He said: "I thought all the carts were really creative and everyone was having fun. I thought, 'why not have one in the village'?

"I took it to the parish council in 2017 and they thought it was a great idea. I've been working on it ever since."

With his community in mind, Archie has pitched the race to local shops so they can sponsor what could become an annual event, and even ran a contest with local primary schools to design the new derby's logo.

Earls Barton Primary School student Aiden Stone won the contest and his logo will feature in all the race's artwork.