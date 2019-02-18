On-the-spot meals given out to desperate Northampton food bank visitors more than double in one year

The provision of hot meals handed out by Cafe Emm to Weston Favell Centre Food Bank users has seen a year-on-year increase of 232 per cent.

This money was spent on food bank users who access Weston Favell Centre Food Bank, giving them a slice of toast and a cup of tea if they have not eaten for a few days.

The food bank does receive donations from supermarkets, as well as pastries and breads from Greggs, but it is reliant on donations from the general public. Pictured: food bank manager Jo Alderman.

A total of £249 was spent on hot food in January this year alone. This was a 232 per cent rise, and £174 year-on-year increase on what was spent in January 2018.

But it is not just emergency food parcels and hot meals they fund. In January this year, £852 has been spent almost entirely on helping people in fuel poverty.

Even more shocking, perhaps, is that the food bank has handed out 172 emergency food bank parcels this January, compared to 53 during the same time last year. A year-on-year increase of 224.5 per cent.

This stark reality follows the roll-out of Universal Credit launched in Northampton back in November, volunteers say. Anyone applying for any combination of housing benefit, income support, jobseekers’ allowance, employment and support allowance, child tax credit or working tax credit will instead now have to apply for Universal Credit.

The all-in-one benefit, which was intended to simplify the welfare system and get jobseekers back into work when it was first announced in 2011, has led to more people being out of pocket in the parish and reliant on getting their food from the Trussell Trust food bank at the church.

In 2017 four tonnes of food was handed out, almost three times less than the 11 tonnes needed to feed those who were living on the breadline in 2018.