Olympic bronze medallist officially opens new discount store in Northampton

Olympic bronze medal-winner, Christopher Langridge, swapped his racquet for shopping baskets, as he officially opened Aldi’s new Northampton store.

Christopher, who alongside his teammate Marcus Ellis, won gold in the Men’s Doubles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, cut the ribbon to declare the store open, with help from store manager, Leah Strachan.

Olympic bronze medal-winner, Christopher Langridge

The Team GB star also drove home the message about the importance of healthy eating by offering early birds to the new store a complimentary bag full of delicious and nutritious fruit and veg from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

Speaking after the opening, the Olympian said: “I’d like to say a big thanks to everyone at Aldi Northampton for making me feel so welcome. Hosting the grand opening celebrations and meeting so many excited shoppers was an absolute pleasure.”

Store manager, Leah Strachan, added: “Christopher was fantastic for us this morning. He brought a touch of stardust to our grand opening and it’s something we’ll always be grateful for. It was great to have him welcoming our first shoppers through the doors and we’re hoping to meet even more in the coming weeks and months. ”

The new Aldi store