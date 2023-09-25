News you can trust since 1931
Olde Cobbler hosts a summer fair to raise funds for The Lewis Foundation

Olde Cobbler hosts as summer fayre to raise funds for cancer charity The Lewis Foundation at their gastropub in Acre Lane, Kingsthorpe, Northampton.
By Lorraine LewisContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Saturday 30th September 2023 from 11am - 5pm, will see the Olde Cobbler gastropub in Northampton raise funds for The Lewis Foundation. The Summer Fayre is free to attend.

Matthew and Louise the owners of the gastropub, were keen to host this event to help give back and make a difference to those diagnosed with cancer in hospital. Hosting a event such as a Summer Fayre at the Olde Cobbler was a chance to bring the community together, whilst making a difference.

A number of local businesses will also be joining the event to sell their products such as Rachel NYR Organics, A Place To Bee, Craftyde, Petals By Poppy, Lyss & Vay Candle Company and more. Each stallholder has kindly donated their pitch fee to support The Lewis Foundation.

Team at Olde Cobbler, Acre Lane, Kingsthorpe,Northampton
Team at Olde Cobbler, Acre Lane, Kingsthorpe,Northampton
The Lewis Foundation Team will also be there fundraising with a Tombola, Hook A Duck & Mega Slide.

Olde Cobbler will also be making a donation from food and drinks sales on the day to support The Lewis Foundation. There is a chance to grab breakfast, lunch and snacks on the day.

Lorraine Lewis Co-Founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: 'It is great to see local businesses like Olde Cobbler want to make a difference to cancer patients in their community. The work we do would not be possible without community support such as this, which raises awareness and funds for our work. The team have been keen for a while to support the work we do, so it is great to see this event is happening. It is a wonderful gesture of kindness, in the times we live in to see businesses continue to find ways to support our charity. Thank you to the team at the Olde Cobbler and the local businesses that are attending for supporting our work.'

For more information on how you can support The Lewis Foundation and their cause to provide gifts and support to adults diagnosed with cancer, please visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk or email [email protected].

