Oh, The Goed Life! Northampton housebuilder makes donation to empower those with learning disabilities

A Northampton housebuilder is helping a local organisation to support those with learning disabilities to train for meaningful employment.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Kingsland Park on Goodwood Avenue, has donated £500 to The Goed Life.

The charity aims to enhance the lives of people with learning disabilities by helping them find meaningful employment. Founded in 2017, the charity offers practical support, resources and training to enable individuals to take back control of their own lives and feel a sense of belonging in their local community.

The donation will help provide essential toolkits and resources to local employers to better educate them on how they can support employees with learning disabilities.

Jackie Bird, a team member at The Goed Life, said: “We are delighted to receive such a kind donation from Redrow South Midlands. With a strong commitment to putting people first, we value our place within the Northampton community, and it is with the help of donations from local businesses that we are able to continue our efforts as a charity to keep our training services running.

“We look forward to seeing how the additional resources will benefit both employers and people with learning disabilities seeking employment and kindly invite the Redrow South Midlands team to come along to see the progress being made here at The Goed Life.”

Suzanne Irons, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “As Northampton residents, we are eager to get behind neighbourhood organisations that improve and enhance the quality of life for local people. Supporting The Goed Life was a fantastic opportunity for us to do just that.

