Officers called to sudden death of a man at Northampton home over the weekend

Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man at a Northampton home over the weekend.

Paramedics were called to Swale Drive on Sunday morning (April 14), before requesting police officers at around 10.30pm.

A cordon was in place, the road was closed for a period of time and around four police cars were seen.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Monday April 15) confirmed that officers were called to the sudden death of a man. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called by ambulance service colleagues to the sudden death of a man in Swale Drive, Northampton, at about 10.30am yesterday (Sunday, April 14).

“We are not treating the man’s death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.