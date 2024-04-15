Officers called to sudden death of a man at Northampton home over the weekend

Police say they are not treating the man’s death as suspicious
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Apr 2024
Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man at a Northampton home over the weekend.

Paramedics were called to Swale Drive on Sunday morning (April 14), before requesting police officers at around 10.30pm.

A cordon was in place, the road was closed for a period of time and around four police cars were seen.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Monday April 15) confirmed that officers were called to the sudden death of a man. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called by ambulance service colleagues to the sudden death of a man in Swale Drive, Northampton, at about 10.30am yesterday (Sunday, April 14).

“We are not treating the man’s death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” the spokeswoman added.

