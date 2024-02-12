Octogenarian walking 4,500 miles in support of charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has already walked the entire East Coast of the UK, starting at Lee-on-Solent in Hampshire to head West to Dover and then North to John-o-Groats. Ferries to Orney and then Shetland enabled him to reach all five RNLI Stations on the islands. He finished this leg at Aith which is is home to the most Northerly lifeboat, a 1,400 mile journey on foot.

Derek is visiting every Lifeboat Station en route, pleased to meet so many great people, but sad that many RNLI shops are unmanned due to a lack of volunteers.

Returning to Lee-on-Sollent to commence the next leg, Derek headed off in a Westerly direction through Hampshire, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall to Lands End. He then headed North to Ilfracombe and along the Bristol Channel via Exmoor and Minehead to cross the River Severn and enter Wales at Chepstow. The magnificent views across the river from The Wales Coast Parth accompanied him to Cardiff. And on to the end of this leg at Porthcawl.

Derek above Durdle Door

The former Youth and Community Worker has always been a traveller, experiencing adventures throughout his life. he has enjoyed meeting all manner of strangers who become friends, thus enhancing his journey. Over the 2,022 miles covered, and 115 RNLI Stations visited, so far on this venture.

Derek, through his wonderful family and friends has achieved donations amounting to something in the region of £4,000 between the different charities. He would like to invite all friends, past, present and those yet to have the pleasure, to support him in this latest venture.