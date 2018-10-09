October temperatures set to climb to 21C in Northamptonshire tomorrow

The Met Office has forecast temperatures of 21C across the county tomorrow (Wednesday).

Following on from a warm and sunny day today (Tuesaday), temperatures are set to climb even higher tomorrow in Northamptonshire.

The Met Office has forecast ten hours of sunshine and highs of 21C, adding that it will be "very warm".

@NNweather tweeted: "Our average October daytime high is 14.1C (data via @metoffice). This Wednesday we’ll be significantly warmer than this as air all the way from Africa wafts northwards. Highs will reach 23C in the sunshine."

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has recently slashed odds on this month being the hottest October on record, as temperatures continue to climb.

