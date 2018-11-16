Nursery staff set to raise £2,000 as they take on overnight challenge for Children in Need

Staff at Totspot Day Nursery in Brackmills Industrial Estate arrived at work this morning ready for their shift, and the long night ahead as 10 dedicated members prepare to take on a gruelling all-nighter for BBCs Children in Need. Throughout the night the staff will play adult Hungry Hippo and will all cook for each other in their own version of Come Dine With Me - so far their sponsorship has raised £1,442. Other fundraising events from the day include a raffle, a jelly walk and baby shark challenge for the children, a cake sale and one brave dad is getting his chest waxed. Plans are in the pipeline next Easter to extend the nursery and make way for a party room.

Staff at Totspot Day Nursery in Brackmills are staying up for 24 hours to raise money for Children in Need. Next year they might be doing a fire walk. jpress Buy a Photo

Staff and children at Totspot Day Nursery, which has been open since 2000, are hoping to raise 2,000 for charity. The nursery also has two other sites in Kettering and Duston, ran by Chris and Jenny Black. jpress Buy a Photo

65 children attend the nursery from ages 0-5 and the older group, pictured, took part in the baby shark challenge before lunch time today (Friday). Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpress Buy a Photo

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpress Buy a Photo

View more