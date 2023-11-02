News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Nurse manager praised for ‘consistent and extraordinary efforts’

A nurse manager at St Andrew's Healthcare has been presented with a top nursing award for his “remarkable commitment to the well-being of patients and colleagues”.
By Fiona BaileyContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A nurse manager at St Andrew's Healthcare has been presented with a top nursing award for his “remarkable commitment to the well-being of patients and colleagues”.

Gerard Fogarty, one of the charity's Associate Directors of Nursing, nominated Damien for the Cavell Star prize, which are for individuals who go above and beyond in their job and provide excellent care to their patients.

Gerard said he may only have worked with Damian for three months but his “care and dedication has me in awe every day”.

CEO Dr Vivian McVey presented Nurse Manager Damien Crossan with his Cavell Star CEO Dr Vivian McVey presented Nurse Manager Damien Crossan with his Cavell Star
CEO Dr Vivian McVey presented Nurse Manager Damien Crossan with his Cavell Star
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “The consistent and extraordinary efforts of Damien in his role have come to light, illustrating a remarkable commitment to the comprehensive well-being of patients and colleagues. He stands as a paragon of our healthcare ethos, exemplifying patient advocacy, compassionate care and interdisciplinary collaboration.

“His practices could be spotlighted during interdepartmental sessions to serve as a model for others. Importantly, his outstanding service could be noted in upcoming reports that evaluate the quality and effectiveness of patient care at St Andrew’s Healthcare.

On a personal note, Damien's natural aptitude for leadership might be further appreciated through the love everyone on site has for him, mention his name and the highest level of respect for him and his role is expressed. Everyday he goes above and beyond, a rarity these days.”

When asked how he felt about receiving the award, Damien, who has worked for St Andrew’s 14 years, joked: “I was highly embarrassed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laughing, he added: “It’s all about patient contact here. I firmly believe, the more you give, the more you get. I think it’s important to feel a part of someone’s life and show you have an interest in them. If you can do that, I think you get bac a lot more, rather than being overly clinical. I always think if you can get a clear understanding and they can get a clear understanding of you – you can almost be one step ahead and foresee a potential problem, before it begins.”