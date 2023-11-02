Nurse manager praised for ‘consistent and extraordinary efforts’
and live on Freeview channel 276
A nurse manager at St Andrew's Healthcare has been presented with a top nursing award for his “remarkable commitment to the well-being of patients and colleagues”.
Gerard Fogarty, one of the charity's Associate Directors of Nursing, nominated Damien for the Cavell Star prize, which are for individuals who go above and beyond in their job and provide excellent care to their patients.
Gerard said he may only have worked with Damian for three months but his “care and dedication has me in awe every day”.
He added: “The consistent and extraordinary efforts of Damien in his role have come to light, illustrating a remarkable commitment to the comprehensive well-being of patients and colleagues. He stands as a paragon of our healthcare ethos, exemplifying patient advocacy, compassionate care and interdisciplinary collaboration.
“His practices could be spotlighted during interdepartmental sessions to serve as a model for others. Importantly, his outstanding service could be noted in upcoming reports that evaluate the quality and effectiveness of patient care at St Andrew’s Healthcare.
On a personal note, Damien's natural aptitude for leadership might be further appreciated through the love everyone on site has for him, mention his name and the highest level of respect for him and his role is expressed. Everyday he goes above and beyond, a rarity these days.”
When asked how he felt about receiving the award, Damien, who has worked for St Andrew’s 14 years, joked: “I was highly embarrassed.”
Laughing, he added: “It’s all about patient contact here. I firmly believe, the more you give, the more you get. I think it’s important to feel a part of someone’s life and show you have an interest in them. If you can do that, I think you get bac a lot more, rather than being overly clinical. I always think if you can get a clear understanding and they can get a clear understanding of you – you can almost be one step ahead and foresee a potential problem, before it begins.”