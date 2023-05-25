Nostaligic Tea for Two at Blitz Tea Rooms

Elm Bank Activities with Resident John and Christine

An authentic 1940’s Tea Room serving a range of afternoon teas, lunches and drinks in period surroundings. From the moment John and Christine arrived memories came flooding back to their home life growing up in the 40’s.

We were welcomed on arrival by one of the lady owners; dressed in red, white and blue to match the union flag bunting that adorned the café ceiling. From its ration book inspired menu, to the memorabilia clad walls, filled cabinets and bygone furniture, this day trip down memory lane didn’t disappoint!

As our little group sat drinking tea from a traditional china service and enjoyed freshly made scones with Vera Lynn playing in the back ground, we all agreed it’s a truly magical place, full of fun and nostalgia.

Elm Bank Resident; Christine

Just perfect for those who wish to immerse themselves in 'the war years' and reminisce about times gone by, John and Christine loved every moment and would recommend you visit this little Kettering based gem whenever you get the chance.

Katie Hudson, General Manager at the home said; our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities. An afternoon tea for two out in the community was made extra special with this visit to The Blitz Tea Rooms for John and Christine, what a super local find."

Elm Bank Resident; John

Activities Assistant; Mark

Tea Room Owner and Cafe Visitor