Northants groups can win £1,000 thanks to Mick George Ltd’s Skip of Gold campaign

Mick George Ltd, in association with the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and the Northamptonshire Telegraph, has launched its Skip of Gold campaign.

It is providing local sports clubs and community projects with another opportunity to win £1,000.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Skip of Gold is an initiative which allows us to delve a little deeper to uncover what it is the people of Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas are involved in, so we can invest our money in projects that will directly benefit them.

“Having witnessed first hand how this competition has positively impacted on the winners from previous years, we’re keen to launch the 2018 campaign.”

The local construction business is welcoming applicants in need of financial assistance.

Throughout the year, Mick George Ltd is continuously supporting the local communities in which the business operates, providing sponsorship arrangements both financially and practically through its service or product provisions.

As well as sponsoring Northampton Town FC, the business has donated funds to Rockingham Forest Trust, East Carlton Cricket Club, Desborough & Rothwell Angling Club & Higham Ferrers Skate Park.

Mick George Ltd specialises in skip hire, waste management, aggregate and concrete supply, bulk earthworks and demolition services.

How Skip of Gold works:

■ To register for the chance to win £1,000, email or complete the online entry form before July 25, 2018.

■ The top 10 deserving sports clubs and top ten community initiatives will be selected by judges and announced on August 2, 2018.

■ Voting lines will then be open until August 30, 2018 – giving supporters a chance to vote for their favourite initiative.

■ The organisation receiving the most votes will be awarded the prize fund and will be announced on September 14, 2018.

■ When you register, all you need to do is supply a brief description of your organisation and why the funds are needed, as well as providing contact details and a photograph.