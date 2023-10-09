News you can trust since 1931
Northants Ducks meet with NFL Superstar Damar Hamlin

Players and coaches from Northants Ducks, a youth American Flag Football team based in Northampton, recently experienced an extraordinary evening when they had the privilege of meeting NFL superstar Damar Hamlin.
By Marcel BakerContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST- 2 min read
Renowned for his remarkable skills with the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin, who made international headlines in January 2023 following a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, shared his presence and wisdom with these young athletes during the Damar Hamlin CPR International Tour.

Hamlin's remarkable journey, which saw him receive emergency life-saving medical treatment on the field for nearly 20 minutes after collapsing during a tackle on Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins, left a profound impact on the Ducks players. His visit was not merely a dream come true for NFL fans but a testament to the influential role that sports figures can play as inspirational leaders. During the event, Hamlin demonstrated his commitment to the community by generously donating a life-saving Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and providing essential CPR training to both players and coaches, leaving everyone feeling not just starstruck but also empowered.

Marcel Baker, Head Coach of Northants Ducks, expressed, "Damar's impact transcends from the football field, serving as an inspiration to all through his dedication to saving lives and making a difference in our communities. In a world where athletes are often celebrated solely for their on-field performances, Damar Hamlin stands out as a true game-changer, both on and off the field. His unwavering commitment to creating a safer and better world deserves admiration and gratitude."

Northants Ducks at CPR TourNorthants Ducks at CPR Tour
Northants Ducks at CPR Tour
For aspiring young athletes aged 7 to 16 eager to score touchdowns in the exciting, world of Flag American Football, the Northants Ducks provide the perfect opportunity. Don't settle for the sidelines; step onto the gridiron with the Northants Ducks and join a winning tradition where champions are made. Visit them at www.northantsducks.com to be a part of this exciting journey.

