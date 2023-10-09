Northants Ducks meet with NFL Superstar Damar Hamlin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned for his remarkable skills with the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin, who made international headlines in January 2023 following a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, shared his presence and wisdom with these young athletes during the Damar Hamlin CPR International Tour.

Hamlin's remarkable journey, which saw him receive emergency life-saving medical treatment on the field for nearly 20 minutes after collapsing during a tackle on Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins, left a profound impact on the Ducks players. His visit was not merely a dream come true for NFL fans but a testament to the influential role that sports figures can play as inspirational leaders. During the event, Hamlin demonstrated his commitment to the community by generously donating a life-saving Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and providing essential CPR training to both players and coaches, leaving everyone feeling not just starstruck but also empowered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcel Baker, Head Coach of Northants Ducks, expressed, "Damar's impact transcends from the football field, serving as an inspiration to all through his dedication to saving lives and making a difference in our communities. In a world where athletes are often celebrated solely for their on-field performances, Damar Hamlin stands out as a true game-changer, both on and off the field. His unwavering commitment to creating a safer and better world deserves admiration and gratitude."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Ducks at CPR Tour