Northamptonshire's tourism treasures highlighted in £10 days out winter campaign

A campaign has been launched to showcase Northamptonshire as a brilliant destination for experiencing great value days out in November and December.

Focusing on all the county offers to winter visitors, ranging from well-known experiences like Winter Tours at Silverstone and a Victorian Christmas at Rockingham Castle, to a whole host of hidden gems visitors can discover for the first time, with 20 suggestions for experiences for under £10.

Encouraging families to enjoy great experiences at great value, and promoting Northamptonshire’s accessible location, the campaign highlights family-friendly places to visit, stay and eat, with special offers and days out for £10, all available during November and December.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council, said:

“Northamptonshire is rich in natural beauty, culture and history with vibrant destinations that people can enjoy visiting time and time again throughout the year.

“In West Northamptonshire, we have unique Christmas markets in Brackley, Daventry and Towcester, along with bustling Northampton at the heart of the County.

“In addition to the area’s rich cultural offer, there are also some fantastic opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors such as the Winter Tours at Silverstone, a canal walk at Stoke Bruerne, Delapré Abbey and many more.

“Northamptonshire is a place that genuinely has something for everyone. Our Economic Growth & Inward Investment Team are dedicated on growing the visitor economy, supporting local attractions and driving increased footfall and spend within the local area.”

Cllr Helen Howell, Deputy Leader of North Northamptonshire Council and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture & Tourism at North Northamptonshire Council, said:

“With shorter days and colder weather, it can be tempting to stay at home throughout the Winter months. But this campaign encourages you to get out and about to explore the wonderful attractions we have across the local area, there are so many seasonal activities being hosted, it would be a shame not to spend time with friends and family, and these low-cost days out certainly help. There is so much to see and do right on your doorstep from Wicksteed Park and Stanwick Lakes through to Adrenaline Alley and the Chester House Estate.”

Rachel Mallows, Chair, Northamptonshire Britain’s Best Surprise said:

“Let's wrap up warm and get out there! Northamptonshire offers incredible experiences, hospitality and food and drink to visitors during the winter months.

We look forward to continuing our efforts to help sustain and grow the local tourism sector and are grateful to the North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Unitary Authorities for funding this campaign.”

This winter campaign has been funded by both North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils as part of their shared commitment to supporting the local visitor economy and is being delivered by Northamptonshire Britain’s Best Surprise.

The initiative shines a spotlight on great value days out and experiences including:

Chester House Estate

Northamptonshire’s oldest (but newest!) visitor attraction. Nationally significant site demonstrating 10,000 years of heritage, open daily throughout November and December. Free entrance and free parking all winter.

Wicksteed Park

Get ready to have a blast at Wicky’s Crackers Christmas Party! Dec 22, children from £8, adults from £2. Catch Father Christmas' grand entrance and a gift for every child. For those that need car parking, a £7.50 all day charge applies.

Delapré Abbey

Enjoy great days out for all the family at Delapre this Christmas. Christmas Fair Dec 1-3, £5 entry. Santa’s Grotto Dec 1-3, 8-10, 15-17. £10 per child.

Lamport Hall

Grade I historic house with beautiful, family friendly gardens to explore and Garden Season Tickets for £10. Mini Heritage Explorers tickets also £10 per adult, with all children free.

Evenley Wood Garden

A beautiful, 60-acre privately owned woodland set in the heart of Northamptonshire countryside near Brackley. Adults - £8.50, children aged 4 to 16 - £1.50.

Stanwick Lakes

50-acre countryside attraction with imaginative play areas, open spaces and paths that families, walkers, cyclists and nature lovers can explore. All day parking plus two hot drinks for £10. Pop into the visitor centre and quote 'Surprise' for this offer.

78 Derngate

£9 entry this winter to the recently extended Charles Rennie Mackintosh House at 78 Derngate.

Kirby Hall

History making days out from £9.50. Enjoy a great day out at Kirby Hall, exploring the beautiful grounds and rich decoration of one of England’s greatest Elizabethan and 17th-century houses.

Holdenby House

Christmas family fun at Holdenby, December 2-3. Adults £9, children free of charge. 10am to 8pm daily.

Adrenaline Alley

Europe’s biggest action sports venue. Late session £10 for gold members this winter.

Lyveden

Intriguing Elizabethan lodge and moated garden, adults £9 entrance this winter.

Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

Northampton's flagship museum and art gallery in the heart of the Cultural Quarter. Home to the world's largest shoe collection with exhibitions and events for visitors of all ages. Free to enter although donations are welcome.

Nene Wetlands Nature Reserve

Water, meadows, wet woodland, reed beds and a visitor centre. Home to species including kingfishers, dragonflies, grass snakes and otters, and destination for thousands of migratory birds each year. Admission and parking are free.

Barnwell Country Park, Oundle and Oundle Museum

A great, free day out. 37 acres of lakes, riverbank and meadows to explore, close to the historic market town of Oundle, where you can admire beautiful stone-built architecture dating back more than 300 years and visit the award-winning museum.

Iron Pit Woods Adventure

Two adults plus two children adventure golf for £10 this winter. Quote BESTSURPRISE when booking.

Stoke Bruerne Canal walk and Canal Museum

Housed in a historic corn mill, the country’s first canal museum highlights the history of Britain's canals. It offers a fascinating insight into a rich waterway heritage and the Grand Union Canal. Admission is free. Car parking £3 for up to four hours.

Jeyes of Earls Barton

Much loved museum, shop and tea room in the heart of Earls Barton Village. All breakfast and lunch options under £10 this winter.

Holiday Inn, Corby

An IHG hotel. Gym & Swim for £10 this winter. No advance booking needed, quote ‘Surprise’ at the welcome desk for £4 off the standard day pass price.

Hampton by Hilton, Corby

Conference room hire for £10 per person in Boughton, Kirby or Rockingham suites. Quote £10 room hire when calling to book.