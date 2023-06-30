Northamptonshire's tourism treasures highlighted in £10 days out summer campaign

A campaign has been launched to showcase Northamptonshire as a brilliant destination for experiencing great value days out this summer.

Focusing on all the county offers to summer visitors, ranging from well-known festivals and attractions like Shambala, Greenbelt, Silverstone, Wicksteed Park and Adrenaline Alley, to a whole host of hidden gems visitors can discover for the first time, the campaign includes 25 suggestions for days out for under £10.

Encouraging families to enjoy great experiences at great value, and promoting Northamptonshire’s accessible location, the campaign highlights family-friendly places to visit, stay and eat, with many offering special offers and days out for £10, all available throughout July and August.

Funded by West and North Northamptonshire Councils, the initiative is being delivered by the Northamptonshire Britain’s Best Surprise team.

Rachel Mallows, Chair, Northamptonshire Britain’s Best Surprise said:

“Northamptonshire’s people and places offer an incredible variety of great value days out and experiences to visitors. We look forward to continuing our efforts to help sustain and grow local tourism and hospitality businesses and are grateful to the North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Unitary Authorities for funding this campaign.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Northamptonshire is rich in natural beauty, culture and history with vibrant destinations that people can enjoy visiting time and time again throughout the year.

“In West Northamptonshire, we have unique market towns such as Brackley, Daventry and Towcester, along with bustling Northampton at the heart of the County.

“In addition to the area’s rich cultural offer, there are also some fantastic opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors such as Silverstone Park, Northampton Active, Delapré Abbey and many more. Northamptonshire is a place that genuinely has something for everyone!”

Cllr Helen Howell, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture & Tourism at North Northamptonshire Council, said:

“We know that keeping the kids entertained over the summer holidays can be expensive, especially at the moment, which is why I am pleased we are supporting this campaign, which highlights some of the great value attractions we have across the local area.

“There are a variety of attractions offering excellent value days out. Take a look at the many attractions, like Stanwick Lakes, Rockingham Castle, Chester House Estate, Wicksteed Park, our many Country Parks and cafes or a trip to Rushden Lakes where you can spend some time on the water with Canoe2. There are also many arts, heritage and cultural attractions for you to explore too. There really is something for everyone.

“But it’s not just about the summer months - Northamptonshire has attractions for every day of the year!”

This summer campaign has been funded by the North and West Northamptonshire Councils as part of their shared commitment to supporting the local visitor economy. The initiative shines a spotlight on great value days out and experiences including:

A full list of family friendly attractions, accommodation and events is available at: www.northamptonshiresurprise.com/summer

1 . UGC-Image-73481 Evenley Wood Garden Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Silverstone Museum Experience the heritage, stories and science of the home of British motor racing. Child ticket £10 in advance this summer. Use the code NBSK10 and book in advance. https://bookings.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/list/partnerAdvantage?code=NBSK10 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Wicksteed Park 15% off advance bookings at Wicksteed Park this summer, use code Surprise15%. https://wicksteedpark.org/shop/ Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Delapre Abbey Experience Delapré Abbey's exciting and turbulent 900-year history this summer. £10 tour and a drink offer includes tea, an americano, or a soft drink from July 1 to August 31. https://delapre-abbey-preservation-trust.arttickets.org.uk/delapre-abbey/2023-02-12-delapre-abbey-guided-tour Photo: Delapre Abbey Photo Sales