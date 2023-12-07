Northamptonshire's innovative Christmas tree recycling service benefits local hospice

Residents of Northamptonshire can embrace a greener Christmas and support vital hospice care this festive season, thanks to Cynthia Spencer Hospice's newly launched Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme.

This environmentally friendly initiative offers a convenient way for households to dispose of their real Christmas trees while contributing to a noble cause.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice, known for offering excellent specialist palliative care services across West Northamptonshire, has announced that residents can register their real Christmas trees for collection online until 2nd January 2024.

A team of dedicated volunteers will collect the trees from outside registered properties between Saturday, 6th January and Tuesday, 9th January 2024, across postal codes NN1, NN2, NN3, NN4, NN5, NN6, NN7, NN11, NN12 and NN13.

Nina Gandy of Cynthia Spencer Hospice launches the Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme

Nina Gandy, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: “Our recycling scheme is perfect for those who love real Christmas trees but are unsure of how to dispose of them post-holidays. Not only does this service ensure that your tree is sustainably repurposed in our local environment, but it also offers a chance to give back to the community by supporting the hospice."

In lieu of a collection fee, the hospice suggests a donation to support its critical services, including inpatient and outpatient care, wellbeing sessions, and Hospice@Home programs.

"Even a small contribution of £10 can make a significant difference, allowing a patient to attend a wellbeing session," added Gandy.