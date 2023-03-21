News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire-wide awards re-launched to celebrate residents doing good on their doorstep

‘Northamptonshire Community Foundation is absolutely delighted to be working in partnership alongside our respective local councils to re-launch the Rose of Northamptonshire awards’

By Hazel MunnContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT- 2 min read
Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation
Working in partnership, Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the North and West Northamptonshire Unitary Authorities have re-launched the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards for 2023.

The Rose of Northamptonshire Awards were first launched in 2021 by the High Sheriff's Office, the Lord Lieutenancy, and what was at the time Northamptonshire County Council. The Awards were part of the Unsung Heroes Initiative, looking to identify and express thanks to groups and individuals who worked tirelessly to keep communities safe, and businesses moving, during the global Covid-19 crisis.

This year, the county-wide awards initiative will identify residents who continuously go above and beyond to support their local communities, with support from several representatives for the county, including James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire; Crispin Holborow DL, High Sheriff; Chairman André González De Savage, Chair of West Northamptonshire Council; Chairman Larry Henson, Chair of North Northamptonshire Council.

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: “I am delighted that the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards are being re-launched. This gives all of us in Northamptonshire an opportunity to recognise the incredibly valuable contributions that individuals and groups make to our lives in the county. This also highlights the importance of volunteering which is one of the key themes of the Coronation.”

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Northamptonshire Community Foundation is absolutely delighted to be working in partnership alongside our respective local councils to re-launch the Rose of Northamptonshire awards.

"In doing so we wish that so many more community groups, charities, social enterprises and volunteers get well deserved recognition for the incredible good so many do on the doorstep of our county and to celebrate civic pride in our local communities,” Rachel added.

If you know someone who always goes the extra mile to better the lives of those in their local area, nominate them for a Rose of Northamptonshire Award. More information, the nomination form and nomination criteria can be found on Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s website - https://www.ncf.uk.com/page/?title=Rose+of+Northamptonshire+Awards&pid=178

