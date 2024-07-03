Northamptonshire villagers raise more than £3,500 to support lifesaving service
Villagers from Northamptonshire have raised more than £3,500 to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).
On 09 June 2024 nineteen villagers in Eydon, Northamptonshire opened up their gardens to raise funds to support the charity’s lifesaving missions, raising an amazing total of over £3,500.
“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who opened up their garden and to everyone who donated to support this vital charity including those who generously donated homemade cakes and drinks, as these alone raised over £1,000.
“The day was a resounding success and we had over three hundred and fifty visitors to the village, some from as far away as Lancashire,” said Suzanne Smith.
“The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is a service that is heavily relied on by rural communities like ours. It is paramount that we help the charity to keep their helicopters flying as you never know when or who will need it next,” she added.
The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.
Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:
“On behalf of the charity I would like to say thank you to everyone in Eydon who opened up their gardens this year to raise vital funds to support us and everyone who was involved in organising this.”
“We wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions without the support from the local community and businesses, and with one mission costing £2,300, every penny they have raised will help us to save more lives in Northamptonshire and further afield,” she expressed.
To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy
For more information on the charity, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.
