Northamptonshire teacher and keen gardener, Leanne Wood, wins big at Gardeners' World Live

Northamptonshire teacher, Leanne Wood has scooped a platinum award, as well as best Beautiful Border for their Beautiful Border at BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC Birmingham. She also won the best magazine subscriber Beautiful Border award.

Beautiful Borders are creative, miniature show gardens, designed to inspire show visitors with achievable ideas for small gardens and challenging spaces. The theme for this year’s BBC Gardeners’ World Live Beautiful Borders was ’Share My Space’.

The award-winning Border, Following In My Footsteps, celebrates education through shared experiences and promotes having a deep connection with nature, whether young or old. Having grown up following in her grandparents' gardening footsteps, she wanted to design a space that allows her children opportunities to play whilst still feeling like her own little haven. The Border re-uses reclaimed materials and features a mud kitchen, bench with weaving screen, and beautiful planting which encourages pollinators. The Border will be split between two schools following BBC Gardener’s World Live.

A panel of acclaimed multi award-winning garden and landscape designers assessed the show’s Beautiful Borders and commended the variety, creativity and quality on display.

Leanne Wood with her awards and Border

BBC Gardeners’ World Live Border assessor, Ian Hodgson said: “I can't believe a primary school teacher, with a full time job, has pulled out a garden of such magnificence”

Leanne Wood said: “It’s been an amazing journey! I'd like to thank all the plant nurseries and family and friends who have helped me along the way. I hope this garden will inspire the next generation.”

The Border will be split between two Northamptonshire primary schools following BBC Gardener’s World Live.

