News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Northamptonshire Sport and the Northants Ducks shine the spotlight on Flag Football growth

Northamptonshire Sport, in collaboration with the Northants Ducks, is taking monumental strides to promote and expand the exhilarating world of Flag Football, the non-contact format of American football, in Northamptonshire.
By Marcel BakerContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With a series of remarkable achievements and upcoming initiatives, they are set to transform the landscape for this exhilarating sport across the region with particular focus on girls.

Building upon Northamptonshire's recent success, most notably Lings Primary School, supported by the Northants Ducks, won the NFL Flag UK National Schools Programme who will now represent the United Kingdom in the upcoming International NFL Flag Championship in Orlando, Florida this February. This remarkable achievement not only demonstrates the exceptional talent within Northamptonshire destined for the world stage but also highlights the dedication and hard work put forth by the young athletes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adding to this achievement, the Northants Ducks demonstrated their prowess by clinching the under-11s National Championship in September, proving their commitment to excellence and raising the profile of flag football within the community.

Northants Ducks u11 - National WinnersNorthants Ducks u11 - National Winners
Northants Ducks u11 - National Winners
Most Popular

On Friday, 29th September, Northamptonshire will witness the inaugural Northamptonshire Flag Football Festival within the grounds of the historic Delaprè Abbey. This momentous event will bring together 160 enthusiastic 7-9 year olds for a day of fun, camaraderie, and athletic competition. The festival promises to be a remarkable day where youngsters can immerse themselves in the world of Flag Football, fostering a love for the sport from an early age.

But our commitment to growth doesn't end there. Starting in October 2023, the Northants Ducks will launch a groundbreaking initiative - an initial 6-week after-school programme specifically tailored for a cohort of 40 girls. This programme is designed to provide them with a comprehensive introduction to the captivating world of Flag Football. It's an opportunity to empower young girls, encouraging them to explore their potential in a sport that emphasizes teamwork, strategy, and physical fitness.

This dynamic partnership between Northamptonshire Sport and Northants Ducks represents a bright future for Flag Football in Northamptonshire, offering young athletes opportunities to shine on the global stage while promoting inclusivity and diversity within the sport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "Northamptonshire Sport and the Northants Ducks are committed to fostering a culture of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence among the young people of Northamptonshire," said Marcel Baker, the Head Coach of the Northants Ducks. "Our recent successes and the upcoming Flag Football Festival and girls' after-school programme are significant steps towards achieving that vision."

Lings Primary School - School National WinnersLings Primary School - School National Winners
Lings Primary School - School National Winners

Are you aged 7 to 16 and itching to score touchdowns in the heart-pounding world of Flag American Football? Don't settle for the sidelines – it's time to step onto the gridiron with the Northants Ducks! Contact them at [email protected] and join the winning tradition, where champions are made.