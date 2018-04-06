Northamptonshire shoppers help feed thousands over Easter

Co-op customers in Northamptonshire donated more than 25,000 items as part of an Easter food bank appeal.

The Co-op held a two-week campaign to help those in need and provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis.

Staff at more than 180 food stores across 16 counties including Northamptonshire used already strong connections with local food bank providers to encourage people to drop off one or more items – resulting in an amazing response.

A Co-op spokesman said: “This great example of co-operation in the community has resulted in the creation of more than 2,200 food parcels, which are made up of about 11 items and will provide at least three days worth of meals for those in need.

“This will mean, as a result of this campaign alone, that more than 7,000 meals have been created thanks to the generosity of customers and members.

“An amazing 10 per cent of the final total was collected in Northamptonshire from a range of stores.”

Central England Co-operative chief executive Martyn Cheatle said: “We have been overwhelmed with the fact that in just two weeks we have had enough food donated to create 7,000 meals for people in need and make a real difference in our communities.

“Following the success of the Easter food bank appeal, we want to appeal to our customers and members to continue to support our foodbanks throughout 2018 to help provide meals for people in need across the area all year round.

“Everyone at Central England Co-op would like to thank our members and customers in Northamptonshire for their generosity and supporting us in this project.”

An average of six items were donated per bag left in one of the society’s food banks, includingd items such as tea, sugar and cereals as well as other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products.

The society collected more than 60,000 items for its Christmas food bank appeal, which helped create more than 16,000 meals.

Central England Co-op works all year round with more than 50 different food bank partners after the scheme was launched during Christmas 2013.