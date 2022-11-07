Northamptonshire rugby coach to undertake Remembrance Weekend Cycle challenge in memory of mate

It’s been 35 years since they were last on the same team, now two former navy rugby players and former Command Field Gunners are coming together as teams mates for the last time in their service careers.

Doc Cox and Kerry Packer (KP) will be donning lycra, mounting Wattbikes and attempting to ride 1million metres in just 50 hours in memory of their mate CPO Sid Street, who recently passed.

The M6/50 challenge was the brain wave of KP and its aim is to keep Sid’s legacy alive in raising funds for a national charity that he was a proud patron of. Charlies Beach Hut is a charity that aims to provide families of children with life limiting illnesses and families of fire-fighters that have suffered bereavement, or life changing injury whilst in the line of duty, a relaxing environment so they can forge some forever memories, in a hope that they too can ‘Find the Wonderful in Today’.

Doc Cox at the National Arboretum

KP commented about the M6/50 challenge “Sid was a huge character and was always there when anyone needed help or advice. During his illness Sid raised over £250k for various cancer charities and it seemed fitting to keep his memory alive in raising funds for one of his personal favourites, Charlies Hut.

This event is about matelots honouring the memory of oppo’s who have crossed the bar. Made in the Royal Navy isn’t just a slogan, it’s actually what we are about. Here to support each other in all circumstances, even after our demise! Hopefully we can do him proud and whilst it’s going to be hard graft, Doc and I can at least have the solace of knowing we’re not suffering alone! We’ll likely take the opportunity to revel in each other’s torment (said with a wink!).

Doc is no standard service man taking on a fundraising challenge. Doc joined the Royal Navy in 1984 aged only 16 ½ and has seen service all over the world. He was recently awarded a “second bar” to his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal having completed 38 ½ years as a member of Her Majesty’s Royal Navy and was also awarded a Vice Chief of Defence service commendation. He is a decorated serving officer with no fewer than 9 operational tours under his belt, and assisted with the evacuation of UK citizens from Gaza.

You might think with such a busy career the Royal Navy is Doc’s only passion, but his true love is for rugby, he has played semi-professional in England and Ulster, although now he dedicates his spare time to coaching Towcester Rugby Club. He has played rugby for and coached the Royal Navy at every representative level and has been the Director of UK Armed Forces Rugby on two occasions. A busy man at the best of times his passion off the field is centered on his family, his troops, and their families. Doc happily admits that he is more comfortable at the touchline than the starting line of any cycling challenge but then again when did he ever stick to his comfort zone.

All donations, no matter how great or small can be made at: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/m650/