Emergency services are on the scene of a crop fire in Burton Latimer.

Firefighters have had to close a Northamptonshire road due to a crop fire.

The A6 near Burton Latimer has been closed by emergency services in both directions because of a blaze involving cut crops on nearby farmland.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “Crews from Burton Latimer, Wellingborough, Earls Barton and Rushden were called at 8pm and are in attendance.

The crop fire in Burton Latimer.

“Please try to avoid the area for now.”