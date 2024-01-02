Northamptonshire 'ride out' set to raise funds to support lifesaving charity

Northamptonshire motorbike riders will be raising funds to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) for the tenth year in a row.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire motorbike riders will be raising funds to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) for the tenth year in a row.

The tenth annual Chilly Willy ride out is set to take place on 7 January 2024 at 12 noon starting at Waterside Café at Northampton Active, going towards Bedford, through Olney, and back again – taking around an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the Chilly Willy ride out began in 2014, the dedicated group of motorcyclists have managed to raise an incredible £27,758.73 to support the charity’s lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Chilly Willy Charity Ride 2024

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

“We have been supporting the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance for the last ten years to ensure they can continue to provide pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most,” said Paul Nicholls, Organiser of Chilly Willy.

“Being a motorbike rider as well as enjoying outdoor activities such as golf, wild camping, and mountain biking, I know how important the WNAA crew are when we’re in remote locations. They can get to the location within minutes, flying at around 185mph and are able to give people the best chance of survival and recovery,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire, Karen Hughes said:

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA)

“We would like to thank Paul, everyone involved and everyone who has took part in the Chilly Willy ride out over the years. Without support like this our lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield wouldn’t be possible.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding for our vital missions and rely entirely on donations from people within the local community to keep our charity saving lives.”

You can donate to support the Chilly Willy ride, please visit their JustGiving page – https://www.justgiving.com/page/chillywilly-1698158187498?checkoutMode=Headless&fbclid=IwAR0zZk_kShy2Qvd3RoyahAWdnK-cDGwjRHeA9fpwgdX77Wa4xOj-wBunVbo