Northamptonshire Rape Crisis looks to raise £5k with the Big Give for survivors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their ‘Survivor Voices’ project will enable survivors to get together and create, working to break down barriers and increase understanding of the impact of sexual violence. As the only organisation in Northants participating in the Big Give, they aim to raise £5000 through matched funding.

What’s special about donating through the Big Give? One donation through our online campaign page can make twice the impact during the Big Give’s Women & Girls Match Fund week. This runs from midday on Wednesday 11th October until midday on Wednesday 18th October. All donations made during this week will be doubled by Big Give Champions, meaning your money will go twice as far in supporting a new project called ‘Survivor Voices’.

What is ‘Survivor Voices’?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton charity are fundraising to run creative workshops for sexual violence survivors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Survivor Voices’ project is a series of creative workshops for survivors of sexual violence, ending in a public exhibition and performance of their work. The goal is to raise awareness of survivor experiences, and the consequences of sexual violence on individuals and the wider community. It will be a program that runs alongside our existing counselling, emotional support and advocacy services.

Tina Matthew, Fundraising Manager at NRC, said: “More and more survivors are coming through our doors and starting their journey to cope, recover and move past what has happened to them. After a competitive process, we are delighted to have been selected for this year’s Big Give, and we’re hopeful to raise the total of £5000 to be able to offer something different as part of that journey.

To access each £10 in the Big Give matched fund pot, we need to raise £10 in online donations. We hope people will give generously to help support survivor/victims in Northamptonshire.”

One service user said: “I came here a broken person. I didn’t know what to do or how to deal with what happened. Piece by piece I have been put back together.”

How can you get involved?

In the run up to the Big Give, you can

Mark the Dates: 11th October - 18th October.

Forward this article to anyone who may be interested. If you or others are considering supporting NRC this year, we highly recommend doing so during Women & Girls Matched Fund week.

Follow along on social media. Like, comment and share our content in the lead up to the big week.

Once the Big Give portal opens on October 11th, please consider donating. Remember, anything you give online is matched, meaning your donation has twice the impact on a survivor.