Northamptonshire Police sixth fastest at answering 999 calls - new data reveals

A new study by Radaris reveals the UK police forces answering phone calls the quickest and slowest.

Research conducted by people search engine, Radaris, analyses the most recent data from the month of November to determine how long UK police forces take to answer emergency phone calls.

Northamptonshire Police are the 6th fastest at answering 999 calls- with a 91.90% response rate they answered 10,159 out of 11,111 calls in November.

Police Force Name Total Calls % of calls answered under 10 seconds Calls answered in under 10 seconds 1 Greater Manchester Police 44,491 93.90% 41,798 2 Gwent Police 6,961 93.40% 6,504 3 West Midlands Police 62,207 92.40% 57,506 4 West Yorkshire Police 38,027 92.20% 35,047 5 Lincolnshire Police 8,576 91.90% 7,878 6 Northamptonshire Police 11,111 91.40% 10,159 7 Suffolk Constabulary 9,328 91.40% 8,526 8 Sussex Police 21,953 91.30% 20,033 9 Leicestershire Police 16,750 89.9% 15,065 10 Cheshire Constabulary 12,150 89.80% 10,905 11 Nottinghamshire Police 15,928 89.70% 14,294 12 Norfolk Constabulary 9,947 89.20% 8,869 13 Cumbria Constabulary 5,519 89.10% 4,917 14 Northumbria Police 22,913 88.70% 20,330 15 Lancashire Constabulary 21,757 88.10% 19,169 16 Lancashire Constabulary 21,757 88.10% 19,169 17 Cleveland Police 8,477 87.50% 7,416 18 South Wales Police 17,613 87.40% 15,399 19 Bedfordshire Police 10,082 86.70% 8,741 20 Humberside Police 12,292 86.6% 10,642 21 South Yorkshire Police 21,053 86.6% 18,234 22 Staffordshire Police 17,034 86.50% 14,733 23 Merseyside Police 22,593 86.30% 19,489 24 North Wales Police 8,015 86.20% 6,912 25 Surrey Police 13,208 86.10% 11,377 26 Warwickshire Police 7,837 86% 6,741 27 Police Scotland 57,852 85.60% 49,537 28 Gloucestershire Constabulary 6,969 85.40% 5,951 29 Hampshire Constabulary 22,990 84% 19,315 30 Dyfed-Powys Police 4,897 83.90% 4,111 31 Kent Police 25,585 83.90% 21,459 32 Metropolitan Police Service 187,606 83.70% 157,048 33 Hertfordshire Constabulary 14,551 83.30% 12,118 34 Essex Police 24,028 82.30% 19,782 35 Police Service of Northern Ireland 16,851 82.30% 13,866 36 Avon and Somerset Constabulary 25,098 82.10% 20,600 37 Thames Valley Police 30,786 81.30% 25,029 38 North Yorkshire Police 8,750 81.10% 7,098 39 Devon & Cornwall Police 22,729 80.10% 18,215 40 Durham Constabulary 7,759 79.70% 6,182 41 West Mercia Police 13,988 78% 10,915 42 Cambridgeshire Constabulary 11,797 76.80% 9,060 43 Wiltshire Police 7,868 76.70% 6,032 44 Derbyshire Constabulary 12,911 75.50% 9,748 45 Dorset Police 9,880 75.10% 7,417

The study reveals Greater Manchester Police has the quickest 999 response rate, with 41,786 out of 44,491 calls answered under 10 seconds (93.90%).

Greater Manchester Police team responds to two million calls each year, which includes over 1700 calls to 999 every day.

The second quickest police force is Gwent Police, answering 6,504 out of a total 6,961 calls under 10 seconds (93.40%)

Gwent Police is responsible for policing the local authority areas of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

The overall crime rate in Gwent in 2022 was 83 crimes per 1,000 people, and the most common crimes were violence and sexual offences.

The third fasted police force is West Midlands Police, with a 92,40% response rate. Out of the 62,207 calls received this November, 57,506 were answered.

Fourth fastest is West Yorkshire Police, answering 35,057 out of 38,027 calls, they have a 92.20% call response rate.

West Yorkshire Police showed there were six times more burglaries on December 25, 2022, compared to an average day, according to reports.

Ranking in the top five is Lincolnshire Police. Out of 8,576 999 calls, 7,878 were answered.

The slowest police force for answering 999 calls Is Dorset Police. Out of a total 9,880 calls, 75.10% of them were answered in less than 10 seconds.

Latest crime statistics show that Dorset remains one of the safest areas in the country.

A spokesperson for Radaris has commented on the study findings:

“Police revealed that crime had increased by 11% in the year ending December 2022 compared with the year ending December 2021.

“This year-on-year increase highlights a strong correlation between the rise in crime rates and its association with Christmas.

“Police response rates are important for several reasons, such as preventing the situation escalating, reducing the risk of harm to an individual or property, or improving chances of preserving valuable evidence.”

Source: 999 performance data | Police.uk (www.police.uk)

