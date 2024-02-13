Northamptonshire Police sixth fastest at answering 999 calls - new data reveals
A new study by Radaris reveals the UK police forces answering phone calls the quickest and slowest.
Research conducted by people search engine, Radaris, analyses the most recent data from the month of November to determine how long UK police forces take to answer emergency phone calls.
Northamptonshire Police are the 6th fastest at answering 999 calls- with a 91.90% response rate they answered 10,159 out of 11,111 calls in November.
Data reveals the number of calls and percentages answered under 10 seconds in November 2023.
|
Police Force Name
|
Total Calls
|
% of calls answered under 10 seconds
|
Calls answered in under 10 seconds
|
1
|
Greater Manchester Police
|
44,491
|
93.90%
|
41,798
|
2
|
Gwent Police
|
6,961
|
93.40%
|
6,504
|
3
|
62,207
|
92.40%
|
57,506
|
4
|
38,027
|
92.20%
|
35,047
|
5
|
Lincolnshire Police
|
8,576
|
91.90%
|
7,878
|
6
|
Northamptonshire Police
|
11,111
|
91.40%
|
10,159
|
7
|
Suffolk Constabulary
|
9,328
|
91.40%
|
8,526
|
8
|
Sussex Police
|
21,953
|
91.30%
|
20,033
|
9
|
Leicestershire Police
|
16,750
|
89.9%
|
15,065
|
10
|
Cheshire Constabulary
|
12,150
|
89.80%
|
10,905
|
11
|
Nottinghamshire Police
|
15,928
|
89.70%
|
14,294
|
12
|
Norfolk Constabulary
|
9,947
|
89.20%
|
8,869
|
13
|
Cumbria Constabulary
|
5,519
|
89.10%
|
4,917
|
14
|
Northumbria Police
|
22,913
|
88.70%
|
20,330
|
15
|
Lancashire Constabulary
|
21,757
|
88.10%
|
19,169
|
17
|
Cleveland Police
|
8,477
|
87.50%
|
7,416
|
18
|
South Wales Police
|
17,613
|
87.40%
|
15,399
|
19
|
Bedfordshire Police
|
10,082
|
86.70%
|
8,741
|
20
|
Humberside Police
|
12,292
|
86.6%
|
10,642
|
21
|
South Yorkshire Police
|
21,053
|
86.6%
|
18,234
|
22
|
Staffordshire Police
|
17,034
|
86.50%
|
14,733
|
23
|
Merseyside Police
|
22,593
|
86.30%
|
19,489
|
24
|
North Wales Police
|
8,015
|
86.20%
|
6,912
|
25
|
Surrey Police
|
13,208
|
86.10%
|
11,377
|
26
|
Warwickshire Police
|
7,837
|
86%
|
6,741
|
27
|
Police Scotland
|
57,852
|
85.60%
|
49,537
|
28
|
Gloucestershire Constabulary
|
6,969
|
85.40%
|
5,951
|
29
|
Hampshire Constabulary
|
22,990
|
84%
|
19,315
|
30
|
Dyfed-Powys Police
|
4,897
|
83.90%
|
4,111
|
31
|
Kent Police
|
25,585
|
83.90%
|
21,459
|
32
|
Metropolitan Police Service
|
187,606
|
83.70%
|
157,048
|
33
|
Hertfordshire Constabulary
|
14,551
|
83.30%
|
12,118
|
34
|
Essex Police
|
24,028
|
82.30%
|
19,782
|
35
|
Police Service of Northern Ireland
|
16,851
|
82.30%
|
13,866
|
36
|
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
|
25,098
|
82.10%
|
20,600
|
37
|
Thames Valley Police
|
30,786
|
81.30%
|
25,029
|
38
|
North Yorkshire Police
|
8,750
|
81.10%
|
7,098
|
39
|
Devon & Cornwall Police
|
22,729
|
80.10%
|
18,215
|
40
|
Durham Constabulary
|
7,759
|
79.70%
|
6,182
|
41
|
West Mercia Police
|
13,988
|
78%
|
10,915
|
42
|
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
|
11,797
|
76.80%
|
9,060
|
43
|
Wiltshire Police
|
7,868
|
76.70%
|
6,032
|
44
|
Derbyshire Constabulary
|
12,911
|
75.50%
|
9,748
|
45
|
Dorset Police
|
9,880
|
75.10%
|
7,417
The study reveals Greater Manchester Police has the quickest 999 response rate, with 41,786 out of 44,491 calls answered under 10 seconds (93.90%).
Greater Manchester Police team responds to two million calls each year, which includes over 1700 calls to 999 every day.
The second quickest police force is Gwent Police, answering 6,504 out of a total 6,961 calls under 10 seconds (93.40%)
Gwent Police is responsible for policing the local authority areas of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
The overall crime rate in Gwent in 2022 was 83 crimes per 1,000 people, and the most common crimes were violence and sexual offences.
The third fasted police force is West Midlands Police, with a 92,40% response rate. Out of the 62,207 calls received this November, 57,506 were answered.
Fourth fastest is West Yorkshire Police, answering 35,057 out of 38,027 calls, they have a 92.20% call response rate.
West Yorkshire Police showed there were six times more burglaries on December 25, 2022, compared to an average day, according to reports.
Ranking in the top five is Lincolnshire Police. Out of 8,576 999 calls, 7,878 were answered.
The slowest police force for answering 999 calls Is Dorset Police. Out of a total 9,880 calls, 75.10% of them were answered in less than 10 seconds.
Latest crime statistics show that Dorset remains one of the safest areas in the country.
A spokesperson for Radaris has commented on the study findings:
“Police revealed that crime had increased by 11% in the year ending December 2022 compared with the year ending December 2021.
“This year-on-year increase highlights a strong correlation between the rise in crime rates and its association with Christmas.
“Police response rates are important for several reasons, such as preventing the situation escalating, reducing the risk of harm to an individual or property, or improving chances of preserving valuable evidence.”
Source: 999 performance data | Police.uk (www.police.uk)
Methodology
The data team at Radaris have analysed most recent 999 performance data from Police.uk during November 2023