Northamptonshire Mind celebrates 60 years but warns local charities are facing financial pressures

Northamptonshire Mind, a local mental health charity, is celebrating its 60th year supporting the mental health of the county. Their upcoming 60th Anniversary Celebration and Annual General Meeting taking place on 17th September is a time to celebrate their incredible achievements over the last six decades but also a time for reflection. Due to funding cuts and the cost-of-living crisis, Northamptonshire Mind and charities across the county are facing financial pressures.

As a locally registered and funded charity, Northamptonshire Mind has a huge reach. April 2023 – March 2024 saw over 6400 people attend their daily crisis cafes and over 102,000 calls received through their mental health phone number. With hubs in Northampton, Daventry, Corby, Rushden, Wellingborough, Towcester and Brackley, Northamptonshire Mind is the county’s largest mental health charity.

Northamptonshire Mind has a rich history which will be celebrated in an Art & History Exhibition on 12th November. The charity was established following the 1963 Mental Health Project, led by Dr Alex Gatherer of Public Health, which aimed to explore public attitudes to mental health. Following a first-of-its-kind mental health course in Jan 1964 which developed the concept of “psychiatric first aid” (now known as mental health first aid) for organisations like the British Red Cross and St John’s Ambulance, a voluntary group was formed which later became the Northampton Association for Mental Health, now Northamptonshire Mind.

The charity has continued its legacy of leading the way in proactive mental health support, offering a range of services, from peer and support groups to wellbeing courses and counselling, which have been tailored over its tenure to meet the changing needs of the diverse communities it serves.

Sarah Hillier, CEO (middle) with Will Sparrow, CSM and Jess Pullen, Culture and Engagement Lead

Sarah Hillier, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Mind, explains:

“We are extremely proud of our long history in the county and are looking forward to celebrating all we have achieved. However, we need to face the reality of the tough financial landscape we are currently operating in. We have seen the demand for mental health support grow year after year, but that demand hasn’t coincided with the financial support needed to provide our services.

“The misconception is that we are a big charity with lots of financial support. Whilst we have a huge impact, we are a lean organisation which relies on grant funding and fundraising from the community. To secure our future, we are calling on commissioners, businesses and individuals to support us in our 60th anniversary year and beyond.”

There are lots of ways to support Northamptonshire Mind including volunteering, fundraising and attending their upcoming 60th Anniversary fundraising events:

Local businesses can support the charity and gain invaluable mental health expertise by joining Northants Working Minds, a partnership with Minderful creating positive workplace cultures that promote mental health and wellbeing.

“There are so many ways for people to support us, from offering an hour or two a week to volunteer to taking on a sporting challenge or doing something as simple as a bake sale. Every penny really does help us change and save people’s lives.

“We want to finish our 60th anniversary year on a high, looking ahead to the next 60 years and we can only do that with the support of the Northamptonshire community.”

To fundraise for Northamptonshire Mind, join their Big 60 Fundraiser Northamptonshire Mind's Big 60 Fundraiser - JustGiving.

Visit Northamptonshire Mind’s website for more information and for mental health support Northamptonshire Mind | Mental Health Support.