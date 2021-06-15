Northamptonshire man dies in Shetland diving tragedy

Coastguards were called to the scene

A man from Northamptonshire has died after getting into difficulties while diving, police in Scotland have confirmed.

The 68-year-old was diving off the island of Bressay in Shetland when emergency services were called to an incident yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Coastguards were involved in a rescue effort and the man was flown to hospital in nearby Lerwick but died.

A second man was also taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, Police Scotland said.

