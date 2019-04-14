Northamptonshire local councils employed two officers earning over £100k

A district and borough council in the West Northamptonshire region paid just two officers each on salaries of over £100,000.

The annual Town Hall Rich List, compiled by the TaxPayers’ Alliance, shows that in 2017/18 both Northampton Borough Council and Daventry District Council had two employees each earning over the amount.

The councils compare rather favourably to some of the other authorities in the East Midlands region, given the respective size of the boroughs. Kettering Borough Council, for example, had four employees being paid over that amount.

Earlier this week, we reported how Northamptonshire County Council had employed 19 people earning over £100k, the joint tenth highest in the country.

The numbers are naturally much smaller at the district and boroughs in the county. At Northampton Borough Council, the then director of customers and communities earned £132,000 overall, made up of a £113,000 salary and £19,000 in pension contributions.

And the council’s then chief executive earned £126,000 overall, with a £117,000 salary and £9,000 in pension contributions.

It is understood that since then, a senior management restructure has ensured that the chief executive alone is paid over £100,000.

And the findings for 2017/18 were roughly similar at Daventry District Council. The chief executive earned £146,613 overall. This was made up of a £123,111 salary, £1,483 in expenses, £18,919 in pension contributions and an unspecified sum of £3,100.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief executive earned slightly less, coming in at £125,452 overall. This included the £105,679 salary, £952 in expenses, £17,128 in pension contributions, and a similarly unspecified sum of £1,693.

Figures for South Northamptonshire Council were not available. The TaxPayers’ Alliance says that this was either because no employees were paid over £100,000, or it didn’t publish its accounts in time for their research.