Northamptonshire legal firm smashes fundraising target for cancer charity

Staff at a leading Northamptonshire-based solicitors have been inspired by their loved ones to raise nearly £1,000 for Bowel Cancer UK.

Saranjit Minhas, Pooja Pattni, Amelia Goddard and Danielle Coglin from Brixworth Legal competed in the Stanwick Lakes 5k Summer Run at the weekend with the aim of raising £400 for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they have smashed their fundraising target and to date their sponsorship stands at £996.

Saranjit Minhas, Pooja Pattni, Danielle Coglin and Amelia Goddard celebrate at the end of the race

Saranjit Minhas, owner of Brixworth Legal, said: “We have all had, or have, family members or friends who have been affected by bowel cancer so Bowel Cancer UK is close to all of our hearts.

“We hoped to raise £400 for the charity and we are over the moon that we have more than doubled our target.

“We’d like to thank all our generous sponsors and our family members who came down to support us on the day. Seeing them at various points along the course was great for our morale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team all prepared for the race in different ways. Amelia kept active by running, playing netball and wild swimming, Saranjit did a lot of walking and first-time runner Pooja followed a training plan.

Saranjit added: “Pooja loved the event and has definitely got the running bug – she is now looking into entering a 10k race in August.

“It was a great event and we kept each other going. I ran with Danielle and when I was tempted to walk during the last kilometre it was Danielle who kept me running and we finished together.”

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, has paid tribute to the team at Brixworth Legal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’re so grateful to the team at Brixworth Legal for choosing Bowel Cancer UK for their 5k summer race, and huge congratulations to them for smashing their fundraising target.

“Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common cancer, and the second biggest cancer killer but it doesn’t have to be this way as the disease is treatable if diagnosed early.

“The money raised by the team at Brixworth Legal will help us make more people aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease, provide expert information and support to patients and their families, fund vital research, and campaign for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.”

Anyone who still wants to sponsor the team can donate online via their JustGiving page by clicking here