Northamptonshire is ‘the place to grow’ for British-Asian songwriter with 17 million streams.

The journey has not been an easy one, but with over 17 million streams to her writing credits, she is now releasing music as a featured artist. Her brand new single, 'Nice Try', from her debut EP ‘Identity Crisis’ is out on all platforms on Friday 18th August 2023.

When Saphron moved to Northampton with her husband a decade ago, driving into Northamptonshire the pair were welcomed by the sign that described the county as ‘the place to grow’. The London-based musical duo had been in the industry for years trying to break through. A move to Northamptonshire was seen as a risk, given that London is the epicentre of the UK music industry, but it was only after settling in Northamptonshire that success came.

Saphron describes the move to Northampton and her first step as a featured artist:

Saphron

“Moving to Northampton was meant to be a stopgap but it’s the place that has seen me grow as a writer and artist. Being able to set up our home recording studio and not having the pressure that comes with living in London has allowed me to focus on music.

“I had been writing for other artists for many years when I pitched a track to a DJ where I was singing on the demo. He was insistent on keeping my vocals and the track has gone on to be featured on Spotify playlists and gain over 180,000 streams. That gave me the confidence to create music as an artist in my own right.”

The road to stardom hasn’t been free of obstacles. In 2020, Saphron experienced racial trauma in the workplace which led her to leave her job and enter therapy. It was there that she started unpacking internalised racism, and themes of identity came to the fore. Being second generation Sri Lankan, Saphron felt British growing up, but after experiencing racism realised, she didn’t feel accepted as British because of the colour of her skin. When she returned to visit family in Sri-Lanker she was seen as “the westerner”.

Saphron explains:

“Feeling lost between two cultures is something my therapist encouraged me to express through music. Exploring the duality of cultures is a topic that many people of colour can relate to. My EP aims to create points of connection and our sense of identity and the struggles around who we are as people are themes relatable for everyone.

“The message of my new single ‘Nice Try’ is about a variety of life experiences where people have tried to shut me down, but it didn’t work. The song is about burning other people’s expectations to the ground and re-building.”

For many years Saphron had counted herself out of the music industry because of the lack of representation. After therapy, and later training as a Psychotherapist, she is ready to launch her solo project. Her new single showcases her remarkable talent for seamlessly merging genres, creating a musical landscape that is as diverse as her own heritage. With rap verses and trap-infused beats that pulse with infectious energy, Saphron's sound is a force to be reckoned with. Her vocal harmony layers rival those of the biggest names in the industry, and while there is no comparison to other artists, fans have likened her to Billie Eilish.

Saphron will be launching her single at Saints Coffee, 62 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JW at 7:30pm on Friday 18th August 2023. She will be supported by artists, Emilya Buchan and Ronniee.

Follow Saphron on her social media channels and official website to stay updated on her musical journey. With her debut single 'Nice Try,' she invites you to join her as she takes the world by storm, redefining what it means to be a rising star in the industry.