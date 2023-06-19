Northamptonshire Healthcare trust’s chief executive named in Birthday Honours List

Angela Hillery, Chief Executive of NHFT, has been named in the King's Birthday Honours List

The Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Angela Hillery will receive a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) – the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, other than a knighthood or damehood.

Angela, who earlier this year was named as the number one NHS Chief Executive in the country by the Health Service Journal (HSJ), has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List for her contribution to healthcare in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

As the NHS approaches its milestone 75th birthday next month, the 2023 Birthday Honours have been awarded to a wide range of NHS doctors, nurses and other staff who have made a significant contribution to healthcare.

On receiving the news, Angela, said: “This is a great honour for both myself and the Trusts I am proud to lead. To receive this in the 75th year of the NHS is particularly special. It is testament to the amazing teams at LPT and NHFT, who step up and make a positive difference every day. I’m proud to continue to lead these organisations and to see the dedication our people have to collaborative working and providing outstanding care.”

Angela, who has worked in the NHS for over 30 years, has led NHFT since 2013 and LPT since 2019. During 2022, working with NHS Trusts across the East Midlands region, Angela led NHS support for independent mental healthcare provider St Andrew’s, helping them on their quality improvement journey. NHFT and LPT are lead providers for regional CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) and adult eating disorder collaboratives, and a key part of the East Midlands Alliance for mental health and learning disabilities.

Angela began her career as a speech and language therapist, before holding a variety of leadership positions. In March 2023, she became only the second woman to take the top Health Service Journal (HSJ) CEO spot.

The head of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard, has praised the dedication, skill and hard work of those honoured in the King’s Birthday Honours List who go above and beyond for patients everyday.

Services recognised range from nursing and maternity to specific conditions, such as sickle cell and foetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard said: “The NHS is filled with skilled, compassionate and committed staff and I am delighted that so many of them have been awarded in the Birthday Honours.

“From radiology and cardiology to speech and language therapy, it is wonderful to see a wide range of specialties recognised - it shows the breadth of skills across the NHS and as we approach our 75th birthday next month, there is no better time to celebrate their incredible work.